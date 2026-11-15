Hainsworth made NHL debut 100 years ago, remembered for precision in goal

Montreal Canadiens goaltending legend Georges Vezina liked who he saw in the Kitchener Greenshirts net, George Hainsworth turning aside shot after shot during the early 1920s Ontario Hockey Association senior league game.

Vezina turned to Canadiens coach Leo Dandurand, his companion on this impromptu scouting trip, and suggested that Hainsworth had the tools to be a good NHL goalie.

He would offer more praise when he later played against Hainsworth in an exhibition game, the latter impressive once again, but little did Vezina know that he was anointing his own successor, Hainsworth skating into the Canadiens net for the first time 100 years ago tomorrow (Nov. 16, 1926).