Tkachuks spark Panthers to shutout win against Blues after St. Louis honors dad

The Tkachuks’ dad, Keith, was honored by the Blues before the game for his 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction earlier this week. Keith Tkachuk played nine of his 18 NHL seasons with St. Louis.

Sam Reinhart also had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Kulikov and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (12-7-2), who have outscored their opponents 13-6 in their past three games. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (9-9-2), who had won two in a row. Joel Hofer made 24 saves.

Brady Tkachuk made it 1-0 at 5:12 of the first period with a power-play goal after the Panthers failed to convert on 39 seconds of 5-on-3. They did convert on the 5-on-4 with a 3-on-2 odd-man rush, finished off by Tkachuk dangling around Blues defenseman Brandon Carlo and beating Hofer from the slot into the top right corner.

Matthew Tkachuk had the secondary assist to give him nine helpers during his streak.

Dmitry Kulikov’s first of the season made it 2-0 at 6:29 on a fluttering shot from the left point that hit the stick of St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko between Hofer’s pads.

Anton Lundell made it 3-0 at 3:28 of the second period following a Blues neutral zone turnover, a Brady Tkachuk shot from the left circle that Hofer stopped, but Lundell was in the slot to put back the rebound.

Reinhart made it 4-0 at 7:38 of the third period after St. Louis forward Pius Suter lost handle of a puck near his defensive zone blue line, then Reinhart dangled around Blues defenseman Colton Parayko before snapping a shot off the nearside post and in.

Holloway made it a 4-1 final with a power-play goal at 17:54, knocking in a rebound at the side of the net.