Wild cruise past Bruins, run point streak to 11 games

Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists, and Quinn Hughes added a goal and assist for the Wild (15-3-4), who are 9-0-2 during their point streak and have won eight in a row on the road. Kirill Kaprizov had two assists and Jesper Wallstedt made 30 saves.

Hughes (five goals, 12 assists) and Kaprizov (six goals, 14 assists) each extended their point streaks to 11 games. They each have points in 20 of Minnesota’s 22 games.

Brock Faber made his season debut for the Wild with one assist and was plus-4 in 24:29. The defenseman had been sidelined after suffering a skull fracture on Sept. 25 in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars.

David Pastrnak had a goal and assist, and Jeremy Swayman, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots during a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, made 19 saves for the Bruins (13-6-1).

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:54 of the first period. With Charlie McAvoy in the box for cross-checking, Minnesota created several quality chances during the man-advantage and finally capitalized seconds after the penalty expired. Blake Coleman and Hartman created a nifty give-and-go behind the net before his wrister from the left circle beat Swayman high glove.

During 4-on-4 play, Hughes’ wrister from high slot found its way through traffic and beat a screened Swayman for a 2-0 lead 53 seconds into the second period.

Coleman increased the lead to 3-0 at 2:00 when his one-timer from inside the blue line deflected off defenseman Nikita Zadorov and slipped past Swayman.

Fraser Minten cut the deficit to 3-1 for Boston with his power-play goal at 8:45.

Hartman pushed it to 4-1, receiving a cross-ice pass from Kaprizov and finishing a 3-on-2 rush by beating Swayman on the short side at 10:00.

After Pastrnak’s goal made it 4-2 at 4:45 of the third period, the Wild called a timeout and quickly responded with Yurov’s goal at 6:15 for a 5-2 lead. His empty-netter at 15:21 made it a 6-2 final.