Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves in a 2-0 shutout win for the Detroit Red Wings, who ended a five-game losing streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday.
Tarasov gets shutout, Red Wings top Lightning, end five-game skid
Goalie makes 31 saves, Raymond has two points for Detroit
Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored for Detroit (8-10-3).
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning (13-5-2), who lost for the first time at home (8-1-0) and had won five of their past six.
After a scoreless first period, Raymond gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 13:12 of the second. He settled a pass from William Wallinder with his skates and directed it to his stick before breaking in from the Tampa Bay blue line and beating Vasilevskiy with a snap shot to the glove side.
Brandsegg-Nygard scored an empty-net goal at 19:17 of the third period for the 2-0 final.