NHL On Tap: Crosby eyeing 600th NHL goal for Penguins against Blue Jackets

MacKinnon, Avalanche face Ovechkin, Capitals; Huberdeau 1 assist from 500

Crosby_Severson

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule for Friday, one nationally in the United States.

Related: How to watch and stream NHL games

Games of the day

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; NHLN; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Sidney Crosby looks to continue his climb in the NHL record book when the Penguins (6-9-3) face Sean Monahan and the Blue Jackets (5-8-2). Crosby (598 goals in 1,290 NHL games) is two goals from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 and three from tying Jari Kurri (601 goals in 1,251 games) for 20th on the all-time list. An assist will tie Crosby (1,015) with Joe Sakic for 13th place on that all-time list. The Penguins have lost two straight, including 3-2 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Columbus has lost six in a row (0-5-1). Monahan is one assist shy of 300 in his NHL career.

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MNMT2, KTVD, ALT2, TVAS2)

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) hopes to stretch his season-opening 11-game home point streak (five goals, 20 assists) for Colorado (9-8-0), which goes for its fourth straight win. Mikko Rantanen has goals and points in three straight games (six goals, two assists), including a natural hat trick and an assist in Colorado’s 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin has eight goals in his past eight games, giving him 863 for his NHL career as he inches closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL record (894). The Capitals (10-4-1) will try to rebound after surrendering a two-goal lead in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Forward Connor McMichael has five points (three goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak.

Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO)

Jonathan Huberdeau is one assist from of 500 for his NHL career as the Flames (8-6-3) look to regroup after a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Roman Josi has five assists during a four-game point streak for the Predators (5-9-3), who have points in three straight games (1-0-2).

Other Friday games

Vegas Golden Knights at Utah Hockey Club (Utah16, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (10-4-2) make their first regular-season visit to Delta Center with Jack Eichel riding a four-game point streak (two goals, seven assists). He had an assist in Vegas' 3-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday; it was his 20th assist of the season in his 16th game, making him the fastest Golden Knights player to reach the 20-assist mark in a season, passing teammate Mark Stone (20 games, 2020-21). Karel Vejmelka made an NHL career-high 49 saves in Utah's 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Red Wings (7-7-1) are led by Lucas Raymond, who has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 15 games. Lukas Dostal leads NHL goalies shots faced (425) and saves (392) for the Ducks (5-8-2), including 36 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

Canucks fans cheer Joshua's first shift back after cancer diagnosis

McDavid gets 1,000th NHL point, 4th fastest to reach milestone

Unmasked: Goalie skating has different meanings, but key to position

Latest News

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats of Jets’ record-breaking start

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Islanders defeat Canucks, extend point streak to 5

McDavid gets 1,000th NHL point, 4th fastest to reach milestone

Tanev scores again, Kraken hold off Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

McDavid gets 1,000th point, Oilers edge Predators in OT

Joshua makes season debut for Canucks after testicular cancer recovery

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Stars score 7 for 2nd straight game, ease past Bruins

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild shut out Canadiens

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Wang emerging as intriguing prospect

Unmasked: Goalie skating has different meanings, but key to position

Vasilevskiy becomes fastest goalie to 300 wins, Lightning defeat surging Jets

Canucks fans cheer Joshua's first shift back after cancer diagnosis

Michkov scores in OT, Flyers rally past Senators

Zibanejad scores 1st goal in 9 games, Rangers bounce back against Sharks

Devils defeat Panthers for 2nd time in 3 days

PWHL teams to be added to EA Sports NHL 25 holiday update