NHL On Tap: Crosby eyeing 600th NHL goal for Penguins against Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule for Friday, one nationally in the United States.

Games of the day

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; NHLN; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Sidney Crosby looks to continue his climb in the NHL record book when the Penguins (6-9-3) face Sean Monahan and the Blue Jackets (5-8-2). Crosby (598 goals in 1,290 NHL games) is two goals from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 and three from tying Jari Kurri (601 goals in 1,251 games) for 20th on the all-time list. An assist will tie Crosby (1,015) with Joe Sakic for 13th place on that all-time list. The Penguins have lost two straight, including 3-2 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Columbus has lost six in a row (0-5-1). Monahan is one assist shy of 300 in his NHL career.

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MNMT2, KTVD, ALT2, TVAS2)

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) hopes to stretch his season-opening 11-game home point streak (five goals, 20 assists) for Colorado (9-8-0), which goes for its fourth straight win. Mikko Rantanen has goals and points in three straight games (six goals, two assists), including a natural hat trick and an assist in Colorado’s 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin has eight goals in his past eight games, giving him 863 for his NHL career as he inches closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL record (894). The Capitals (10-4-1) will try to rebound after surrendering a two-goal lead in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Forward Connor McMichael has five points (three goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak.

Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO)

Jonathan Huberdeau is one assist from of 500 for his NHL career as the Flames (8-6-3) look to regroup after a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Roman Josi has five assists during a four-game point streak for the Predators (5-9-3), who have points in three straight games (1-0-2).