NHL On Tap: Rantanen returns to Colorado for 1st time with Stars

Games of the day

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS)

Mikko Rantanen will make what is expected to be an emotional return to Denver and play his first game in Colorado since the forward was traded by the Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team deal on Jan. 24. After 13 games with the Hurricanes, Rantanen was traded again, from Carolina to Dallas just prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. Rantanen played 10 seasons with the Avalanche and had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games this season prior to the initial trade. In three games with Dallas, where he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) starting next season, Rantanen has two goals and an assist. The Stars (42-21-2) are trying to hold off the Avalanche (40-24-3) for second in the Central Division; Dallas enters three points ahead. The teams are likely to meet in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 67 games, two points ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who has 100 points (49 goals, 51 assists) in 66 games. MacKinnon has been held off the score sheet each of his past two games; he has not gone without a point in three consecutive games this season.

Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

Jack Eichel has an opportunity to extend his point streak to nine games in the second game of a back-to-back; the center scored in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to give him 11 points (two goals, nine assists) on an eight-game run. Vegas (39-19-8) has lost three of four (1-1-2) but is first in the Pacific, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. Detroit (31-29-6) is trying to climb back into the playoff race after a six-game losing streak. The Red Wings trail the New York Rangers by four points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with the Montreal Canadiens (three points) and Columbus Blue Jackets (two points) also ahead of them. Detroit is trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Draisaitl needs one goal to reach 50 for the fourth time in 11 seasons; the Oilers forward is making a strong case to win the Hart Trophy as League MVP for the second time (2019-20). He scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Friday to extend his point streak to 17 games (26 points; 14 goals, 12 assists) and reach 100 points for the sixth time in his career. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid is on a 10-game point streak (14 points; two goals, 12 assists). The Oilers (38-24-4) can regain second place in the Pacific with a win; they are one point behind the Kings, who won 1-0 in overtime against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The Rangers (33-28-6) are playing the second of a back-to-back following a 4-0 win at Columbus on Saturday and are looking to tighten their grip of the second wild card in the East. Forward Artemi Panarin had a goal and assist in the win for New York to extend his point streak to eight games (12 points; six goals, six assists). The Rangers are 9-6-2 since acquiring center J.T. Miller in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. Miller has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 17 games with New York.