Rantanen says return to Colorado with Stars ‘going to be emotional’

Dallas forward to visit former Avalanche team for 1st time since being traded twice this season

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen knows Sunday's game at the Colorado Avalanche won’t be easy.

Not only are the Avalanche (40-24-3) only two points behind the Dallas Stars (42-21-2) for second place in the Central Division entering the matchup at Ball Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS), but it will also be Rantanen’s first game back in Denver since Colorado traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

“Obviously, it's going to be emotional. [Been] playing in front of these great fans in Denver for a long time,” Rantanen said on Saturday. “Hopefully [it’s] positive from the fans. From [my] standpoint, like I said many times, [I] never wanted to leave. It wasn't like I asked to leave. So hopefully it's positive. I have good memories here.”

Rantanen, the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Avalanche, had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games with Colorado this season, including three hat tricks, prior to being traded to the Hurricanes in a three-team deal that also included the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Obviously, first couple days [in Carolina] were a little shock, for sure,” Rantanen said. “I went there with an open mind. I never listed any teams at that point, as I've heard somebody say that. I went there with an open mind to play there long term. I tried my best.

“It was hard, for sure, because, at the end of the day, I always wanted to stay in Colorado. That was the plan, and that's what I told the front office too. I told them face-to-face that I was going to be flexible, but I understand. Better players than me have been traded in the history of NHL. So it happens. It's part of the business.”

He then had six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games with the Hurricanes, who traded him to the Stars on March 7 ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline for forward Logan Stankoven, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in 2028, a third-round pick in 2026 and a third-round selection in 2027.

To say it’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Rantanen, who also played three games with Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, would be an understatement. However, things are starting to calm down for the 28-year-old forward.

Part of the trade from Carolina to Dallas included signing an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value). Rantanen has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games while playing on the Stars’ top line.

“Tried to help Carolina to get a maybe better return from me, when I listed a couple names a week before the Deadline, so I wouldn't be a rental or possibly a free agent, so they could get something back from me,” Rantanen said. “We're a good team. So that was one reason why Dallas was on my list at the end of the day, and I'm very happy to be here now. It's a good team, and they've been good. Successful the last couple years, and they have a good, young core, great coach.”

DAL@EDM: Rantanen snaps one upstairs on the power play

The Stars have 17 games left in the regular season, and while each one of those games could have big playoff implications, Sunday’s game at Colorado may likely be the biggest for Rantanen.

One teammate he can lean on ahead of his return to Ball Arena is forward Matt Duchene, who knows firsthand what it’s like to return to face the Avalanche. Duchene, the No. 3 pick by the Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft, was with Colorado until the 2017-18 season before being traded to the Ottawa Senators.

“It's really hard,” Duchene said. “I think every guy that leaves somewhere and comes back that first time, that I've played with, feels kind of the same. You're very anxious. Your heart's kind of in your throat. You usually play well because it's like you're just running on pure instinct. So hopefully that's the case for Mikko tomorrow for us.

“I'm sure there'll be a lot going through his head tomorrow and a lot through his heart. I told him I'm here for him with whatever, because I've been through it. It was really hard for me coming back here for years, actually.”

