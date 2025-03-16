Rantanen says return to Colorado with Stars ‘going to be emotional’

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen knows Sunday's game at the Colorado Avalanche won’t be easy.

Not only are the Avalanche (40-24-3) only two points behind the Dallas Stars (42-21-2) for second place in the Central Division entering the matchup at Ball Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS), but it will also be Rantanen’s first game back in Denver since Colorado traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

“Obviously, it's going to be emotional. [Been] playing in front of these great fans in Denver for a long time,” Rantanen said on Saturday. “Hopefully [it’s] positive from the fans. From [my] standpoint, like I said many times, [I] never wanted to leave. It wasn't like I asked to leave. So hopefully it's positive. I have good memories here.”

Rantanen, the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Avalanche, had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games with Colorado this season, including three hat tricks, prior to being traded to the Hurricanes in a three-team deal that also included the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Obviously, first couple days [in Carolina] were a little shock, for sure,” Rantanen said. “I went there with an open mind. I never listed any teams at that point, as I've heard somebody say that. I went there with an open mind to play there long term. I tried my best.

“It was hard, for sure, because, at the end of the day, I always wanted to stay in Colorado. That was the plan, and that's what I told the front office too. I told them face-to-face that I was going to be flexible, but I understand. Better players than me have been traded in the history of NHL. So it happens. It's part of the business.”