Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Hintz could return for Stars against Avalanche
Reilly back for Islanders; Peterka likely for Sabres on Monday
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS).
Hintz was a full participant at practice Saturday and was the center on a line with Jason Robertson on the left side and Mikko Rantanen on the right. He has missed the past two games after taking a puck to the face during a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 8.
“I think he's back tomorrow; all signs are pointing that way,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said of Hintz. “I don't know for sure. It looks like that. It's great.
“’Roop’ got hurt two-thirds into the first game he was playing with ‘Robo’ and Mikko, so we'll get another chance to see how those guys mix.”
Hintz has 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 59 games this season.
“He's the first-line center on the team and a great, big part of the team,” Rantanen said. “It was good to see him healthy, and back in the lineup tomorrow, hopefully. He's obviously a great player.” -- Ryan Boulding
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly will return against the Florida Panthers on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN).
The 31-year-old defenseman has been out of the lineup since Nov. 1 when he sustained a concussion against the Buffalo Sabres. Doctors then discovered a heart defect.
Reilly had a procedure Nov. 19 and returned to practice on Feb. 23. He does not have a point in 11 games this season after signing a one-year contract July 1, 2024.
“I'm so excited. It's been a long, long time,” Reilly said. “A lot of work was put into it with the hope of coming back this season. So, I’m excited just to be back with the guys here and ready to go tonight.”
Adam Pelech is day to day after the defenseman blocked a shot from Evan Bouchard off his right ankle in overtime of their 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Pelech, who has 17 assists and is averaging 21:17 of ice time in 45 games, did not participate in the morning skate Sunday.
Adam Boqvist, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Los Angeles Kings on March 11, skated Sunday in a noncontact jersey. The defenseman has five points (two goals, three assists) in 12 games for the Islanders since being claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Jan. 31. -- Stefen Rosner
Buffalo Sabres
JJ Peterka is likely to return for the Sabres on Monday for the start of a four-game road trip at the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, TVAS).
The forward missed his second straight game Saturday, a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights, because of a lingering lower-body injury.
"I talked to JJ and he's feeling a lot better," coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. "… [He’s] making the trip, so I would anticipate him playing."
Peterka has 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games.
Josh Norris did not play Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.
The center, acquired by Buffalo from the Ottawa Senators before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, did not practice Friday and did not take part in warmups Saturday.
The injury is "something he's been dealing with," Ruff said.
Norris scored his first goal with Buffalo in a 7-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and has two points in three games since the trade.
He has 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Sabres and Senators. -- Heather Engel
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin skated with the Wild on Saturday morning but did not play in a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
The defenseman, who last played Feb. 28, has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and has been limited to 38 games because of three separate injuries.
"I would say progressing in a positive manner," coach John Hynes said. "It's his third skate with the team. Today was kind of a big day like, 'OK, how does he respond three days in a row?' Little bit less of a load today than he's had the last couple of days so it's still progressing, but there still needs to be some time to respond to it after each day."
In addition to Brodin, Minnesota remains without forwards Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Kaprizov has missed the past 16 games; Eriksson Ek has missed the past nine.
Neither forward has resumed skating yet.
Minnesota (37-25-5), which holds the first wild card in the Western Conference, hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW). -- Jessi Pierce