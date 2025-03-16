NHL Buzz: Hintz could return for Stars against Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS).

Hintz was a full participant at practice Saturday and was the center on a line with Jason Robertson on the left side and Mikko Rantanen on the right. He has missed the past two games after taking a puck to the face during a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 8.

“I think he's back tomorrow; all signs are pointing that way,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said of Hintz. “I don't know for sure. It looks like that. It's great.

“’Roop’ got hurt two-thirds into the first game he was playing with ‘Robo’ and Mikko, so we'll get another chance to see how those guys mix.”

Hintz has 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 59 games this season.

“He's the first-line center on the team and a great, big part of the team,” Rantanen said. “It was good to see him healthy, and back in the lineup tomorrow, hopefully. He's obviously a great player.” -- Ryan Boulding