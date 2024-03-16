NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to extend point streak when Lightning visit Panthers

Saturday games

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (12:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1)

The Sabres (32-30-5) are making a late push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and seek their fourth straight win for the first time this season. Buffalo is 8-3-1 in its past 12 games, three points behind the New York Islanders, who they defeated Thursday, and the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings (33-27-6) have lost seven straight games,in regulation, getting outscored 36-12. Captain Dylan Larkin has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss at least two more.

Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS)

Tim Stutzle has four points (two goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak for the Senators (27-33-4), who have won two in a row. Mathew Barzal does not have a point in his past two games after having nine points (three goals, six assists) in his previous seven for the Islanders (29-22-14), who have been shut out in consecutive games after winning their previous six.

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS)

This is the finale of a three-game road trip for New York, which had won three won three in a row before losing to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Rangers forward Chris Kreider has five points (two goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak. Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is one goal from his 15th 20-goal season, which would tie Detroit forward Patrick Kane for the third most among active players behind Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (18) and Crosby (16).

New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

Jake Allen, who made 35 saves in his Devils debut in a 6-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday, is expected to start. New Jersey (32-30-4) is 2-5-0 in its past seven games and four points behind the Islanders and Red Wings for the second wild card from the East. The Coyotes (27-35-5) ended a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory at the Red Wings on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Anthony Duclair has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak and a two-game goal streak since joining the Lightning in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 7. The Panthers have won 18 of their past 22 games and are first in the NHL standings with 94 points, one ahead of the Boston Bruins with one game in hand.

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN)

Flyers coach John Tortorella will return from his two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct last Saturday. The Flyers (34-25-8) are third in the Metropolitan Division. Forward James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk could return for the Bruins (39-14-15) after missing a 2-1 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday because of illness. Pavel Zacha has a six-game point streak (nine points; five goals, four assists).

San Jose Sharks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCA)

Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist is questionable after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Columbus (22-33-11) has lost three straight (0-2-1). Mikael Granlund has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six games for the Sharks (16-42-7).

Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY)

Calgary (32-29-5) ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist and has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in his past eight games for the Flames. Montreal plays the first of a five-game road trip. Cole Caufield has six assists in his past seven games for the Canadiens (25-30-11), who are 1-2-1 in their past four games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (40-20-6) open a three-game road trip hoping to cut into the Rangers' four-point lead on them on for first in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov has allowed more than two goals only twice and is 6-4-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts in his past 10 starts The Maple Leafs (38-19-8) are 12-3-0 in their past 15 games. Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov is 4-0-0 with a 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in his past four starts.

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSSW)

Defenseman Drew Doughty has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in his past 15 games for the Kings (34-21-11), who lead the the Vegas Golden Knights by two points for third place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Edmonton Oilers. Forward Wyatt Johnston has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past five games for Dallas (40-19-9), which has lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSMW)

Kirill Kaprizov has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in a six-game point streak for Minnesota (33-27-7), which has won three straight and has a six-game point streak (5-0-1). Forwards Alexey Toropchenko and Brandon Saad each has a goal in two straight games for the Blues (34-29-3), who have won consecutive games after three straight losses.

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, ALT)

The Avalanche have won their past five games, including rallying from down three goals to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. MacKinnon has a 14-game point streak, with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) during the run, the longest current streak in the NHL. Oilers forward Zach Hyman is coming off a hat trick in a 7-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, his fourth of the season. He has 30 goals in 29 games at Rogers Place this season. McDavid has a 26-game home point streak with 62 points (15 goals, 47 assists).

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO)

Defenseman Roman Josi has four points (all assists) in his past four games for Nashville (38-25-4), which looks to extend its 13-game point streak (11-0-2). Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has a goal in consecutive games for the Kraken (28-25-12), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and are seven points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West.

Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, MNMT2)

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is expected to play in his 1,000th NHL game. He needs one power-play goal to become the fifth active United States-born player with at least 100. Washington (31-25-9) trails the Islanders and Red Wings by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Vancouver (42-17-8) is 4-0-1 in its past five games and leads the Western Conference with 92 points. Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has 79 points (31 goals, 48 assists) and is one away from his second 80-point season (102 last season).