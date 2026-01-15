Tkachuk gets 4 points, Senators ease past Rangers

The Rangers (20-22-6) lost their fifth consecutive game (0-4-1) and fourth in a row at home, where they are 5-13-4 this season. Gabe Perreault scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist.

Jonathan Quick allowed six goals on 17 shots before being replaced in the second period by Spencer Martin, who made 11 saves in relief.

New York has allowed 30 goals in its five-game losing streak.

"Listen, we've gone through a rash of emotions," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "There's been tons of anger. We've run through the gamut of emotions here trying to right this thing and get it going in the right direction. We'll continue to try to solve it. There's no easy answers. We've got to work hard. We've got to work together. We've got to stick together. We've got to stay together, and we've got to compete together. And that's what we're going to do."

The Senators scored four times in the first period.

Drake Batherson started it with a power-play goal at 2:18, scoring off a rebound of Cozens' shot from the high slot, a one-timer off a pass from Tkachuk out of the right face-off circle.

"They get momentum right off the bat," Sullivan said. "It's a tough way to start the game. Obviously, we've got to find a way to have more resilience, be able to recover and overcome that."

Instead of that happening, Jensen extended Ottawa's lead to 2-0 at 4:53 when his shot from the right point targeted for a Cozens redirect near the left post instead went in off New York defenseman Braden Schneider's skate.

Tkachuk made it 3-0 at 15:01, becoming the fourth player in Senators history to score 200 goals with the team. He scored with a far-side shot from the right circle off a 2-on-1 rush with Cozens.

Cozens scored at 19:54 to give Ottawa a 4-0 lead going into intermission.

"I thought that was probably the best first period I've seen from this team," Tkachuk said.

It was the first time the Rangers allowed four goals in the first period this season.

"They were more ready to play," New York captain J.T. Miller said.