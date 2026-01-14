Devils' performance 'absolutely not good enough,' GM Fitzgerald says

NEWARK, N.J. -- Tom Fitzgerald said he knows the New Jersey Devils are not living up to expectations and their play is "not good enough," but the general manager expressed confidence the Devils can turn it around and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New Jersey began the season 13-4-1 but is 10-17-1 since and enters Wednesday sixth in the Metropolitan Division and five points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"This is on me. Where we're at right now is on me," Fitzgerald said Wednesday. "I'm one to take accountability on myself. ... It's a lot better when you're winning hockey games. This is on me.

"I will say we are a collaborative organization and we're all in this together. One thing I'm trying to do is to find solutions to help this organization move forward to become the team we believe we can be. The standards and the expectations, they've been set by everybody in this organization, starting with me and starting with our team."

On Nov. 15, the Devils ranked ninth in the NHL in goals per game (3.28), 13th in goals against per game (2.89) and fifth on both the power play (25.5 percent) and penalty kill (84.9 percent).

Since then, they are last in the League in goals per game (2.18), 24th in goals against per game (3.25), 25th on the power play (16.4 percent) and last on the penalty kill (70.8 percent).

"Consistency, lack of consistency is something that happens in sports," Fitzgerald said. "We're just trying to figure out how to get by that, and how can I help with that? But we're all in this together, my group. I'm the leader of the group and this isn't good enough. It's absolutely not good enough.

"We're not meeting the standard and expectations we've set, this organization has set. I feel for the fans. I really do. They're used to Stanley Cup championship teams. … Anything less is unacceptable."

Fitzgerald said New Jersey has been actively looking to improve the roster, although it has been a challenge, especially with the standings as tight as they are. He also said he doesn't believe shaking up the team's core, which includes captain Nico Hischier and forwards Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier, among others, is necessary.