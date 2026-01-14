2026 NHL Hockey Innovation Competition finalists announced

NEW YORK – As announced in November, the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund’s (IGF) NHL Unites Sunshine State edition of the 2026 Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP has advanced to its final stage. Supported by League partners SAP and ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative, powered by Disney, this competition was established to inspire university and college students to develop scalable and impactful solutions that foster the growth of hockey throughout the State of Florida.

Entering its second season and driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation, the competition is structured to capture the creativity and technological expertise of the next generation of entrepreneurs. Its purpose is to envision, shape, and advance concepts that will drive the future of hockey across NHL markets. Participants are encouraged to anchor their proposals in one of three core innovation pillars: supporting the people who power sport; expanding spaces for play; and putting fun back at the center of sport.

In December, the selection committee conducted an in‑depth evaluation of 28 submissions from students representing 12 colleges and universities across Florida, ultimately selecting six teams as finalists. Each finalist team has been paired with industry experts -- including mentors from SAP and ESPN -- to help refine their concepts through one-on-one business guidance leading up to and throughout the competition. On January 22, the teams will present their pitches to a distinguished panel of judges at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

THE PITCHES

**As listed by their team submission number

Team 2 – Beyond the Stripes

University of Florida (Lead: Matthew Cohen)

This submission centers on “Behind the Stripes,” a league-wide officiating initiative that combines fan engagement with mental performance support. The program aims to humanize NHL on-ice officials through activities such as appreciation events, editorial features, meet-and-greets, and personalized jerseys. Additionally, it provides officials with sport-psychology resources designed to enhance their performance and support their mental well-being.

Team 4 – AI Hockey Hubs

Florida A&M University (Lead: Demetrius Walker)

The “AI Hockey Hub” addresses one of the most significant challenges in hockey participation: accessibility. This innovative, portable, technology-enabled micro-rink is designed to convert ordinary community spaces -- such as school gyms or recreational centers -- into engaging and intuitive hockey training environments. By integrating synthetic tiles, AI-powered motion tracking, smart pucks, and interactive skill-based missions, the initiative effectively removes traditional barriers related to cost, ice availability, and staffing, creating opportunities for participation and skill development.

Team 10 – Project Playmaker

Stetson University College of Law (Lead: Joey Taylor)

This proposal addresses Florida’s growing demand for hockey by introducing a mixed-use, multi-sheet rink development model to resolve the statewide shortage of ice facilities. Through strategic partnerships with municipal governments and private investors, and leveraging sports tourism and bed-tax financing, the initiative seeks to expand year-round access to hockey and drive sustained economic growth.

Team 11 – Gripz on Ice

University of Miami (Lead: Maurice Manswell)

As eSports continues to emerge as an important channel for engaging young audiences, this proposal recommends that the NHL collaborate with the VarsityGripz brand to strategically expand its presence within the hockey gaming ecosystem. By leveraging gaming platforms, innovative NHL Club-branded customizations, and targeted community engagement initiatives, this partnership aims to empower youth players to participate in the gaming community, fostering renewed enthusiasm and creativity within the sport.

Team 20 – The ICE Breakers

Florida A&M University (Lead: Jordyn Powell)

“The Ultimate Breakthrough” is a youth access initiative that delivers hockey to underserved communities through a virtual reality training program, “Rink Reality”, a mobile pop-up experience, “Rink on Wheels”, and a motion-based game app that called “Mobile Sense” that transforms smartphones into interactive hockey sticks. By lowering financial and spatial barriers, the program enables children to experience hockey in various settings while increasing engagement.

Team 21 – Hockey Unidos

University of South Florida (Lead: Claire Maloney)

This proposal is dedicated to expanding access to hockey within Florida’s Hispanic and Latino communities. Through a thoughtfully designed hockey-themed community pop-up experience, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the sport by offering ball hockey rinks, curated food trucks, live music, partner-sponsored giveaways, influencer engagement, and Spanish-language NHL broadcasts. These elements are intended to foster genuine cultural connections and cultivate the next generation of NHL fans.

The third edition of the Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP, open to all Ontario-based graduate and undergraduate students, is now open. The competition’s Final Pitch Day will take place on March 25 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont. With the theme centering around reimagining hockey infrastructure to be more sustainable, multi-functional, and technologically advanced -- while enhancing the family and community experience. More information on the competition can be found, here.

The NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund was established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association. Supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the IGF was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth.