McDavid, Oilers set for ‘elite’ test against MacKinnon, Avalanche

This will be the first of three games between the teams this season. Colorado (42-20-5) is tied with the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division, and Edmonton (40-21-3) is second in the Pacific Division, nine points behind the first-place Vancouver Canucks.

Colorado won its fifth straight game Wednesday when it defeated Vancouver 4-3 in overtime, battling back from a 3-0 deficit. MacKinnon said it was the Avalanche’s best win of the season.

Edmonton is 7-1-1 in its past nine games and is coming off a 7-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

“I think it should be a really good game, obviously two really good teams that are playing well,” McDavid said. “They’re playing really well, they have some special players over there and they’re doing a lot of really good things.”

MacKinnon had a goal and an assist Wednesday and has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) during a 14-game point streak. He is one of two players McDavid is chasing in the NHL scoring race. The Avalanche center leads the League with 115 points (42 goals, 73 assists) in 67 games, followed by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who has 112 points (39 goals, 73 assists) in 65 games.

“He seems to be scoring a lot from that one-timer side (left face-off circle). I don’t remember him doing that a ton earlier in his career,” McDavid said of MacKinnon. “It makes the power play so dangerous. They have two great players running it on the half-wall (MacKinnon and Rantanen) and obviously Makar running it from the top. It’s going to be a pretty good power-play unit. He seems to be scoring a lot from over there. Maybe he’s shooting the puck a little bit more, I don’t know, but he’s playing really good hockey.”