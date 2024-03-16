McDavid, Oilers set for ‘elite’ test against MacKinnon, Avalanche

With 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in his past 16 games, McDavid is making a hard charge for his sixth scoring title with 106 points (25 goals, 81 assists) in 62 games, and the center is on pace to become the first player to reach 100 assists in a season since Wayne Gretzky had 122 with the Los Angeles Kings in 1990-91.
“As a fan it’s exciting seeing two of the best players go head-to head, MacKinnon leading the NHL in scoring and you’ve got McDavid who’s been in that position many times,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “As a coach, that’s my first priority, and looking at it in that aspect, we have to think about ways to limit his opportunities, whether that’s matchups or system thing. But if we’re going to have success, we have to limit the amount of opportunities he has.”
Along with vying for the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s points leader, McDavid and MacKinnon are candidates to win the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player.
McDavid is the reigning Hart Trophy winner and also won it in 2020-21 and 2016-17. MacKinnon has never won the Hart, finishing as runner-up to Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18 and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers in 2019-20.
MacKinnon did win the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Avalanche, who swept McDavid and the Oilers in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final along the way.
“He’s very powerful, very strong, fast,” Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said of MacKinnon. “He’s the full package as a player and if you give him an inch, he seems to make it a foot. For us, when we’re defending we have to be quick, we have to be moving our feet and at the same time, we have to be aware of everything else that’s going on.”