Stone's OT goal lifts Golden Knights past Kings for 5th straight win

Stone had an open net after Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper slid to his left to defend against Jack Eichel on the rush. Eichel fanned on his shot, recovered the puck and skated around the net to pass to Eichel on the doorstep from below the goal line.

Stone also had an assist in extending his point streak to nine games (14 points; eight goals, six assists).

Eichel had three assists and extended his point streak to six games, Braeden Bowman and Mitch Marner also scored, and the Golden Knights (22-11-12) are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Akira Schmid made 22 saves.

Brandt Clarke scored to tie the game with 1:27 remaining and Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist for the Kings (19-16-11), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games. Kuemper made 24 saves.

Bowman put the Golden Knights up 1-0 at 3:56 of the second period, beating Kuemper over his left shoulder on a wrist shot from just outside the crease.

Fiala tied it 1-1 at 6:24 of the third period, scoring from low in the left circle on a rebound of Alex Turcotte's shot from the opposite side.

Marner put Vegas back in front 2-1 at 12:07 of the third, skating down the slot and into the right circle before going far side with a wrist shot.

Clarke tied it up 2-2 at 18:33 of the third when he put in Adrian Kempe’s centering pass at the left post during 6-on-5 play.