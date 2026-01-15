Former NHL forward Booth finding game in Scotland, Australia 

Under normal circumstances, a 9-0 loss is the sort of game that makes a 41-year-old hockey pro quietly reassess his life choices.

On Dec. 26, 2025, David Booth had just played in his first game for the Fife Flyers in Belfast, in front of nearly 9,000 fans, and walked off the ice pondering what he had gotten himself into. It looked brutal on the scoresheet. It felt familiar in a strange way.

“It felt like an NHL game, honestly,” Booth told NHL.com International. “One of the best arenas outside of the NHL. It was really cool playing there. But yeah, I think I was minus-5 in that game. I was like, ‘Oh, this is not going well to start the season.’ But it was just one of those games where we would go down on a 2-on-1, hit the post, they would come right back and score. I remember both in the second and third periods, we had grade-A chances and a guy's stick would break right back door for a wide open net.”

Two nights later, Booth responded with his first goal in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) when the Flyers beat the same Belfast Giants team 4-3 in a shootout. In his third game, he had a hat trick and an assist in a 6-3 win at Dundee Stars. The season had reset itself almost immediately.

He has nine points (six goals, three assists) in six games for Fife.

That whiplash, from humbling loss to instant redemption, captures why Booth is still here. Why, seven years after he thought hockey was done, he is still pulling on gear in Scotland, still jumping on buses, still chasing the next game.

In his 530 regular-season NHL games over 10 seasons with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, Booth had 236 points (124 goals, 112 assists). That chapter closed in 2018.

Or so he thought.

“I really believe I am extremely blessed to still be playing,” Booth said. “I know a lot of ex-NHLers might be confused as to why I’d still be doing this, but we have come to love this experience after thinking hockey was done in 2018.”

The confusion is understandable. Booth is not clinging to the game financially. He is not chasing one last contract or one last spotlight. If anything, he has engineered the opposite. His post-NHL career has become a deliberate exercise in freedom, curiosity and selective competition, built around short seasons, unexpected leagues and places most NHL veterans never consider. Australia, where he spent the summer of 2025 playing for Melbourne Ice in the AIHL, sits at the peak of that reinvention. Scotland is its latest stop.

“I think the hockey season in general is such a grind that to play full seasons, the whole year, is very, very tough,” Booth said. “A guy like Corey Perry who is going to the Stanley Cup Final every year, that is just a lot of hockey and I don't think I would still be playing if I was doing that. But I think I enjoy it even more now than when I played in the NHL. The NHL, it's such a job, such a grind, you know, every shift, every practice, everything matters.”

* * *

Booth arrived in Fife with almost no context. He admitted it freely.

“Nothing,” he said, when asked what he knew about the Flyers or the United Kingdom league before signing. “The only thing I knew about Fife, I was like, that name sounds familiar. About 10 years ago, I went on a golf trip to St. Andrews, Carnoustie, Turnberry. I’m a big golfer. So when (I realized) it was Scotland and that St. Andrews was 30 minutes away, it piqued my interest.”