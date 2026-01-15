Hischier scores twice, lifts Devils past Kraken in OT

Wins it with 1:18 left; McCann has goal, assist for Seattle

Kraken at Devils | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier scored with 1:18 remaining in overtime, giving the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Hischier won it with his second goal of the game, scoring with a backhand from in close while falling down.

Cody Glass also scored, and Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had two assists for New Jersey (24-21-2), which has won two straight following a four-game losing streak. Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Vince Dunn had two assists for Seattle (21-15-9), which has one regulation loss in its past 13 games (9-1-3). Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Glass gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 54 seconds into the game with a tap-in on a rebound in front after Dougie Hamilton’s shot was saved by Grubauer.

Adam Larsson tied it 1-1 at 8:55 with a wrist shot from the top of the slot off a pass from McCann, which was set up by a stretch pass from Dunn.

Hischier put the Devils up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:33 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Jack Hughes and shot from just above the right face-off circle.

Seattle tied it 2-2 five seconds into a power play at 5:06 when McCann scored on the rebound of a shot by Dunn.

