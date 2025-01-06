NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky, Capitals visit Sabres

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG-B)

Alex Ovechkin continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer. The Capitals captain scored his 872nd goal in Washington’s 7-4 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, and he’s 23 away from breaking Gretzky’s record of 894. Ovechkin has 19 goals in 23 games this season for the Capitals (26-10-3), who are 5-2-1 in their past eight games. The Sabres (14-21-5) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) after winning three straight. Forward Jason Zucker has six goals and two assists during a four-game point streak.

Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime)

This could be a matchup between Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Canadiens center Nick Suzuki, captains for their respective teams who were drafted one year apart (Suzuki the No. 13 pick by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft; Hughes was the No. 7 pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft). Suzuki leads Montreal (18-18-3) with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 39 games, including an assist in each of the past three. Hughes has been out since Dec. 23 with an upper-body injury but practiced Sunday and could return for the first of a five-game road trip for the Canucks (18-12-8). He has 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists), third in the NHL among defensemen behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (49) and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (45).

Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, TVAS)

Nathan MacKinnon will look to add to his NHL-leading 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) for the Avalanche (24-15-1), who won six in a row prior to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens on Saturday. MacKinnon has one goal and 14 assists during a seven-game point streak. The Panthers (24-14-2) are coming off a 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Forward Sam Reinhart continues to lead them with 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games, although his assist against the Penguins was his first point in five.