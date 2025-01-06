The championship and third-place games of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship are being played in Ottawa on Sunday, the final day of the tournament.
World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Sweden in shootout for bronze
Kraken prospect Sale ends it in 14th round; defending champion U.S. faces Finland for gold
Czechia 3, Sweden 2 (SO) -- Eduard Sale (Seattle Kraken) scored in the 14th round of the shootout, and Czechia won the bronze medal at Canadian Tire Centre.
Sale skated in on Sweden goalie Marcus Gidlof (New York Islanders) and lifted a backhand under the crossbar.
It was Sale's fifth attempt. He missed his first three but scored in the 13th round after Sweden forward Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues) scored.
"The biggest pressure on me was when Sweden scored a goal, and I need to score then," said Sale, Czechia's captain. "And after I scored a goal, I knew it I would score another one, so I was very confident."
Sale and Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) scored in the second period for Czechia, which won a medal at the World Juniors for the third straight year for the first time. It won the bronze medal at the 2024 WJC and the silver medal at the 2023 WJC. Michal Hrabal made 32 saves.
Sale is the only player to be part of all three teams.
"I told him before the game, he had a chance to be the only Czech player to win three medals in a row with the under-20 World Junior Championship," Czechia coach Patrik Augusta said. "And now maybe they can build him a statue."
David Edstrom (Nashville Predators) scored two goals for Sweden, and Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes) had two assists. Gidlof made 30 saves.
Sweden finished fourth after winning the silver medal at the 2023 WJC.
The game was a rematch of their preliminary-round game Dec. 31, which Sweden won 4-2.
"I felt like we didn't have the same energy," Edstrom said. "Felt like in the group stage we had a lot of energy and everybody was moving. We were not as good as we could be tonight."
Stancl put Czechia up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 3:47 of the first period. Adam Jecho (St. Louis Blues) made a seam pass that Edstrom knocked down, but it landed on Stancl's stick, and he beat Gidlof with a one-timer from the right face-off circle for his tournament-high seventh goal.
Edstrom tied it with a power-play goal at 12:31. He tipped a shot from the blue line by Unger Sorum between his feet and off Hrabal's pads, but corralled the rebound and scored from a sharp angle.
Sale put Czechia ahead 2-1 at 9:27 of the second period. Miroslav Holinka (Toronto Maple Leafs) intercepted a Sweden pass inside the offensive zone and pushed the puck ahead to Sale, who lifted a backhand over Gidlof's glove.
Edstrom tied it 2-2 at 15:40 when he skated to the net and tipped Unger Sorum's pass between Hrabal's arm and the post.
On Tap
Gold-medal game: United States vs. Finland (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN) -- This will be a repeat of their game Dec. 29, when Tuomas Uronen (Vegas Golden Knights) scored in overtime for a 5-4 Finland victory.
Finland goalie Petteri Rimpinen (2025 draft eligible) made 30 saves. The player nicknamed "Showtime" leads the tournament with a .939 save percentage while playing every minute of all six games.
"He's the main reason that we're here," defenseman Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) said. "Just a hell of a game, every game."
Finland coach Lauri Mikkola said he isn't worried about Rimpinen being tired with Sunday being his seventh game in 11 days, including playing back-to-back days for the second time.
"He has been playing in the Finnish league [with K-Espoo] a lot, and this is how often we're playing there," Mikkola said. "So it's normal for him. That's no problem for Showtime."
The U.S. is the defending champion and will be looking to go back-to-back at the World Juniors for the first time.
"It would mean the world," said forward Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), one of seven players on the current roster to play in a game at the 2024 WJC. "No other U.S. team has ever done it. And I think for our group, the legacy, I think it would mean everything for us. So we'll be ready to go for sure."
Perreault (three goals, six assists) is part of a top line, along with Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard (five goals, three assists) and James Hagens (four goals, four assists), a candidate to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, that has been one of the most dynamic in the tournament.
Puck management will be key against a Finland team that scored just 19 goals but is opportunistic and is led by Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) with seven assists, including four in the 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Saturday, and Jesse Kiiskinen (Detroit Red Wings) who has six points (five goals, one assist) in six games.
"We know they're obviously a good team, can score pretty quick in transition," Perreault said. "I think just cleaning up those turnovers that we had in puck management and just play our game, and we should be in a good place."