World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Sweden in shootout for bronze

Sale and Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) scored in the second period for Czechia, which won a medal at the World Juniors for the third straight year for the first time. It won the bronze medal at the 2024 WJC and the silver medal at the 2023 WJC. Michal Hrabal made 32 saves.

Sale is the only player to be part of all three teams.

"I told him before the game, he had a chance to be the only Czech player to win three medals in a row with the under-20 World Junior Championship," Czechia coach Patrik Augusta said. "And now maybe they can build him a statue."

David Edstrom (Nashville Predators) scored two goals for Sweden, and Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes) had two assists. Gidlof made 30 saves.

Sweden finished fourth after winning the silver medal at the 2023 WJC.

The game was a rematch of their preliminary-round game Dec. 31, which Sweden won 4-2.

"I felt like we didn't have the same energy," Edstrom said. "Felt like in the group stage we had a lot of energy and everybody was moving. We were not as good as we could be tonight."

Stancl put Czechia up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 3:47 of the first period. Adam Jecho (St. Louis Blues) made a seam pass that Edstrom knocked down, but it landed on Stancl's stick, and he beat Gidlof with a one-timer from the right face-off circle for his tournament-high seventh goal.

Edstrom tied it with a power-play goal at 12:31. He tipped a shot from the blue line by Unger Sorum between his feet and off Hrabal's pads, but corralled the rebound and scored from a sharp angle.

Sale put Czechia ahead 2-1 at 9:27 of the second period. Miroslav Holinka (Toronto Maple Leafs) intercepted a Sweden pass inside the offensive zone and pushed the puck ahead to Sale, who lifted a backhand over Gidlof's glove.

Edstrom tied it 2-2 at 15:40 when he skated to the net and tipped Unger Sorum's pass between Hrabal's arm and the post.