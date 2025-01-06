State Your Case: Canadiens' chances of making playoffs

The Montreal Canadiens are playing some of their best hockey of the 2024-25 NHL season as they arrive at the midpoint.

The Canadiens (18-18-3) return from an eye-opening road trip to host the Vancouver Canucks (18-12-8) at Bell Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime) in a game televised nationally across Canada.

This version of the Canadiens is almost unrecognizable from the one that entered December 8-12-3 and whispers that they might once against play a big role in the NHL Draft Lottery.

Instead, they arrive home after victories against four recent Stanley Cup champions during a six-game road trip (4-2-0).

They defeated the reigning champion Florida Panthers 4-0 on Dec. 28. The next night, they won 5-2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Stanley Cup winners in 2020 and 2021, and the 2022 Eastern Conference champions. On New Year's Eve, the Canadiens erased a two-goal deficit and won 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, and rallied again for a 2-1 shootout victory at the Colorado Avalanche, the 2022 champions who ended the Lightning's two-season run, on Saturday.

Was the success on the road trip a statement of Stanley Cup Playoff aspirations by a Montreal team that has finished last in the Atlantic Division in each of the past three seasons, or just a temporary run of good form for a team still building toward competitiveness?

That's the question tackled by columnist Nick Cotsonika and senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke in the latest edition of State Your Case.

Roarke: This is a different version of the Montreal Canadiens than the one that started this season the same way they started each of the past three. These Canadiens are confident and skilled. Coach Martin St. Louis put it best after they allowed an early goal to the high-scoring Avalanche and then shut the door. Few do that against the Avalanche, who have two of the League's top scorers in Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. "There's a big difference between wanting to eat, because you have to eat, and being hungry," St. Louis said. "Right now, we've got a group that's hungry." And it's a group that isn't satisfied. Montreal has won seven of its past 10 games and is playing well offensively, in its own zone and in goal. Perhaps even more impressive than the four wins against the recent Cup champions is that it allowed five goals in those four games. That's the sign of a good team.