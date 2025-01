NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 6

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN)

Alex Ovechkin continues his quest toward becoming the NHL’s all-time leader in goals; he has 872 and is 23 away from passing Wayne Gretzky. The Capitals captain has four goals in five games since returning from a fractured fibula, and 16 in 26 career games against Vancouver, which is 1-3-1 in its past five against Washington.

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2, TVAS)

This could feature three former No. 1 picks, with Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche (2013) going against Connor Bedard (2023) and Taylor Hall (2010) of the Blackhawks. MacKinnon enters the week atop the League in points (65) and has helped Colorado to six wins in seven games (6-0-1). Bedard has nine points (three goals, six assists) in a seven-game point streak.

Florida Panthers at Utah Hockey Club (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

Utah, which has lost six of seven, will play the Stanley Cup champions for the first time this season (also March 28 at Florida). The Panthers complete a quick two-game trip (also play at Colorado on Monday) after going 2-3-0 on a five-game homestand.