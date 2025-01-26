NHL On Tap: Eichel, Golden Knights host Panthers 

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule for Sunday, including two televised nationally in Canada.

Games of the day

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

The past two Stanley Cup Champions meet for the second time this season when the Panthers (29-18-3) visit the Golden Knights (30-15-4). Vegas defeated Florida in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to earn its first championship; the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers last season for their first title. The Golden Knights lost 4-3 in overtime at Florida on Oct. 19 in the first of two games this season between the teams. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists in a 7-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Vegas forward Jack Eichel can extend his point streak to six games; he has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five. The Golden Knights will be looking to reclaim first place in the Pacific Division; they are one point behind the Edmonton Oilers, who won 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (6 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3)

The Jets (33-14-3) can move into a tie with the Washington Capitals for first in the NHL standings with a victory against the Flames (24-16-7). Winnipeg seeks its third straight win after a 5-2 victory against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, when forward Cole Perfetti scored his first NHL hat trick. Calgary will look to extend its winning streak to four games; the Flames won 5-4 at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and were led by forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who had two goals and an assist. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past three games. Goalie Dustin Wolf is 10-2-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in his past 13 starts.

Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS)

The Rangers (24-20-4) will try to extend their point streak to 11 games; they are 7-0-3 during their run. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has allowed one goal in his past three starts, including back-to-back shutouts against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 18 (1-0) and the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 21 (5-0). He is 6-0-1 with a 1.39 GAA and .948 save percentage in his past seven starts. Martin Necas and Jack Drury will play their second game with the Avalanche (28-20-2) after they were acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team trade Friday. The two forwards were held off the score sheet in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Necas has 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 50 games; Drury has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 40 games. Colorado is looking to end a three-game skid (0-2-1). It is 4-5-1 in its past 10 games.

Other Sunday games

Utah Hockey Club at Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Utah 16)

Clayton Keller can extend his point streak to seven games (12 points; three goals, nine assists) for Utah (21-20-7), which had a three-game winning streak end in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg on Friday. The Senators (25-20-4) won 2-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and are 6-3-1 in their past 10.

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, CHSN, SN1)

The Wild (28-17-4) have lost their past two games and five of six, including 5-4 to the Flames on Saturday. Connor Bedard has a point in four of his past five games (two goals, two assists) for the Blackhawks (15-28-5), who are 1-0-3 in their past four.