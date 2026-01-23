NHL On Tap: Marner makes long-awaited Toronto homecoming with Vegas

Lightning seek to extend point streak; MacKinnon eyes next milestone with Avalanche

ontap_012326

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Friday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Marner returns to Toronto

Mitch Marner returns to the city where it all began when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS). Marner, who was selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round (No. 4) of the 2015 NHL Draft, ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in assists (520; fourth) and points (741; sixth), having established career highs in each category in 2024-25 (75 assists, 102 points). Marner, who spent nine seasons in Toronto before the trade to Vegas on July 1, had two assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 15. Toronto (24-17-9) is 1-2-2 in its past five games. Mark Stone will look to extend his point streak to 14 games for the Golden Knights. Stone had an assist in a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday and has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) during his 13-game run. The Golden Knights (24-13-12) have lost two in a row after a seven-game winning streak.

Lightning streak

The Tampa Bay Lightning can extend their point streak to 15 games when they play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). The Lightning (31-13-4) matched their third-longest point streak in franchise history (also 14 games in 2018-19) after a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Tampa Bay, which is 13-0-1 during its current run, had a 16-game streak in 2018-19 and franchise-long 18-game streak in 2003-04. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy extended his personal point streak to 11 games (10-0-1), a total he's reached four other times in his career. Connor Bedard has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past 13 games for the Blackhawks (21-22-7), who won 4-3 in a shootout at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

MacKinnon eyes another mark

Nathan MacKinnon has a chance to hit another milestone when the Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT2). MacKinnon has 85 points (38 goals, 47 assists) in 48 games this season and needs two goals to join Michel Goulet as the second player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to score 40 goals in fewer than 50 games in a season. He'd be the first 40-goal scorer this season. Colorado (34-5-9) is 3-3-2 in its past eight games. The Flyers (23-17-9) lost 5-4 in overtime at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday and are 1-5-2 in their past eight games.

WSH@COL: MacKinnon strikes again for his second of the game, recording his 1.100th point

Point forward

Jesper Bratt needs one point to move into fifth place on the all-time franchise list when the New Jersey Devils visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN). The 27-year-old forward, who is in his ninth NHL season, has 484 points (161 goals, 323 assists) in 602 games and is tied with Scott Gomez (484 points). Kirk Muller is fourth on the Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts list with 520 points, behind Travis Zajac (550), John MacLean (701) and Patrik Elias (1,025). Elias Pettersson (198 goals in 513 games) needs two goals to become the 10th player in Canucks history to score 200 with the franchise. Vancouver (17-28-5) won 4-3 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday to end an 11-game losing streak (0-9-2).

NJD@MIN: Bratt tucks Hamilton's dish inside the irons

Mack attack

Macklin Celebrini will look to end a two-game pointless skid and in the process move into sole possession of eighth place for the most points by a teenager in NHL history when the San Jose Sharks host the New York Rangers at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG, SNE, TVAS). Celebrini (135 points; 49 goals, 86 assists), who will represent Canada at the Olympics, is one point behind Bobby Carpenter (136 points) in eighth place for most points by a teenager, a list topped by Sidney Crosby (222 points). Mika Zibanejad has a 10-game point streak (nine goals, 10 assists) for the Rangers (21-24-6), who have lost 10 of their past 12 (2-8-2).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule

Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+)

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT2)

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT)

New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN)

New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG, SNE, TVAS)

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13)

Related Content

Marner's return to Toronto expected to be emotional night 

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' daily picks for today

Latest News

Kaprizov scores twice, gets OT winner for Wild against Red Wings

Penguins score 3 in 37 seconds, cruise past Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

Marner's return to Toronto expected to be emotional night 

Tarasov helps Panthers edge Jets in shootout

Stamkos has hat trick, Predators storm back to defeat Senators

European notebook: NHL prospects to watch at Milano Cortina

NHL Draft notebook: Smits looking to make impact for Latvia at Olympics

Bruins score 3 in 54 seconds, hold on to defeat Golden Knights

Moore, Blackhawks outlast Hurricanes for shootout win

Luukkonen makes 32 saves, Sabres hold off Canadiens

Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Greaves makes 28 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Stars

Kulak, Skinner receive warm welcome back from Oilers fans 

NHL Status Report: Perron out 5-7 weeks for Senators

Predators, teammates honor captain Josi for 1,000th NHL game

Blue Jackets wear No. 3 jerseys during warmups for Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game 

Stadium Series in Tampa getting ’real now’