NHL On Tap: Marner makes long-awaited Toronto homecoming with Vegas

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Friday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Marner returns to Toronto

Mitch Marner returns to the city where it all began when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS). Marner, who was selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round (No. 4) of the 2015 NHL Draft, ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in assists (520; fourth) and points (741; sixth), having established career highs in each category in 2024-25 (75 assists, 102 points). Marner, who spent nine seasons in Toronto before the trade to Vegas on July 1, had two assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 15. Toronto (24-17-9) is 1-2-2 in its past five games. Mark Stone will look to extend his point streak to 14 games for the Golden Knights. Stone had an assist in a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday and has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) during his 13-game run. The Golden Knights (24-13-12) have lost two in a row after a seven-game winning streak.