NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues run at Gretzky when Capitals visit Oilers

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT)

Alex Ovechkin continues his run at Wayne Gretzky and the most goals in NHL history with the Capitals (31-10-5) attempting to extend their 10-game point streak (7-0-3). Washington's captain is 21 from breaking Gretzky's record of 894 and goes head to head with Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl, whose 33 goals lead the League. The Oilers (29-14-3) are coming off a 3-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, just their second in 10 games (8-2-0). Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will not play after being suspended for three games for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland.

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Hurricanes (28-16-3) head to American Airlines Center to face the Stars (29-16-1) in what will be Rod Brind'Amour's 500th game as an NHL coach. Brind'Amour (306-146-47) will own the most wins by a head coach in NHL history through his 500th game, all with the Hurricanes, regardless of the outcome; Bruce Boudreau had 301 wins in 500 games coached. Stars forward Jason Robertson has six goals and three assists in a five-game point streak.

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2)

The Senators (24-18-4) and Rangers (22-20-4) are two teams competing for a wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Ottawa holds the first wild card spot, is one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division and riding its first six-game point streak (5-0-1) since going 6-0-1 from March 2-14, 2017. The Rangers are 5-0-3 in their past eight games, their longest point streak since 10 straight from Jan. 27-Feb. 24, 2024, to pull within four points of the Boston Bruins for the second wild card.