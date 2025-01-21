Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are eight games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one televised nationally in the United States:
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues run at Gretzky when Capitals visit Oilers
Brind'Amour set for 500th game as Hurricanes coach; Senators, Rangers competing for wild card in East
Games of the day
Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT)
Alex Ovechkin continues his run at Wayne Gretzky and the most goals in NHL history with the Capitals (31-10-5) attempting to extend their 10-game point streak (7-0-3). Washington's captain is 21 from breaking Gretzky's record of 894 and goes head to head with Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl, whose 33 goals lead the League. The Oilers (29-14-3) are coming off a 3-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, just their second in 10 games (8-2-0). Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will not play after being suspended for three games for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland.
Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
The Hurricanes (28-16-3) head to American Airlines Center to face the Stars (29-16-1) in what will be Rod Brind'Amour's 500th game as an NHL coach. Brind'Amour (306-146-47) will own the most wins by a head coach in NHL history through his 500th game, all with the Hurricanes, regardless of the outcome; Bruce Boudreau had 301 wins in 500 games coached. Stars forward Jason Robertson has six goals and three assists in a five-game point streak.
Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2)
The Senators (24-18-4) and Rangers (22-20-4) are two teams competing for a wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Ottawa holds the first wild card spot, is one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division and riding its first six-game point streak (5-0-1) since going 6-0-1 from March 2-14, 2017. The Rangers are 5-0-3 in their past eight games, their longest point streak since 10 straight from Jan. 27-Feb. 24, 2024, to pull within four points of the Boston Bruins for the second wild card.
Other Tuesday games
Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSUN)
Nikita Kucherov takes a nine-game point streak (four goals, 11 assists) for the Lightning (25-17-3) into Bell Centre against the Canadiens (23-19-4), who are 12-3-1 in 16 games since Dec. 17. Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson is on an eight-game assist streak and forward Patrik Laine has scored in each of his past five home games on his way to representing Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. Tampa Bay plays the second of a back to back coming off a 5-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SN1)
The Red Wings (21-21-4) have lost three of four after a seven-game winning streak. Detroit forward Lucas Raymond's 90 goals in 284 NHL games are the third most by a Sweden-born player before age 23 behind Mats Sundin (125) and Filip Forsberg (91). The Flyers (21-20-6) are 4-0-1 in their past five games; Matvei Michkov leads rookies with 14 goals and has 33 points in 45 games.
San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)
The Sharks (14-29-6) have lost three straight and six of seven after a 6-3 loss at the Bruins on Monday. They have 25 goals by rookies this season, first in the NHL and nine ahead of the second-place Stars (16). The Predators (16-22-7) have won three in a row. Forsberg is on a five-game goal streak and seven-game point streak (six goals, six assists).
Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B)
Though the Sabres (17-24-5) have lost three of four, Tage Thompson is their first skater since Sam Reinhart (2017-18 to 2020-21) to score at least 20 goals in four consecutive seasons. Quinn Hughes' 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) for the Canucks (20-15-10) are third in the NHL among defensemen behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (52) and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (51).
Florida Panthers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1)
The Panthers (27-17-3) are coming off a 3-0 win against the Ducks (18-22-6) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. The Ducks are home after a 1-4-1 road trip. Florida is 8-0-1 against Anaheim since Nov. 21, 2019.