McDavid of Oilers suspended 3 games for cross-checking

NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has been suspended for three games, without pay, for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland during NHL Game No. 735 in Vancouver on Saturday, Jan. 18, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:55 of the third period. McDavid was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, McDavid will forfeit $195,312.51. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.