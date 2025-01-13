NHL On Tap: Wolf looks to stay hot for Flames against Blackhawks

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are three games on the schedule for Monday, including one televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada:

Games of the day

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, Prime, TVAS-D)

Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf is 6-1-1 with a .930 save percentage in his past eight starts for the Flames (20-14-7), who have reached 20 wins in the fewest games since doing it in 39 in 2021-22. The 23-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick (No. 214) at the 2019 NHL Draft, has allowed eight goals in his past five games. The Blackhawks (14-27-2) are led by Connor Bedard, who saw his nine-game point streak end in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Bedard, who has 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists), had four goals and 12 points during the nine-game run. Teuvo Teravainen has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) this season, second among signed free agents from another team behind Sean Monahan of the Columbus Blue Jackets (41 points).

Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS)

The Panthers (25-15-3), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, are hoping to close the gap on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are idle and have a three-point lead in the Atlantic Division. Forward Sam Reinhart, who leads Florida with 25 goals, 11 more than Matthew Tkachuk, has three goals in his past two games. Sergei Bobrovsky had gone seven straight starts of allowing three goals or fewer before allowing four Saturday. The Flyers (18-20-5) are led in scoring by forward Travis Konecny, who has 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists), 20 more than rookie Matvei Michkov. Konecny had four assists in a 6-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNW)

It’s a Pacific Division showdown between two bitter rivals. The Oilers (26-13-3) have eliminated the Kings (24-11-5) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past three years, including in five games last season. This season, Edmonton leads Los Angeles by two points but has played two more games. Oilers captain Connor McDavid is celebrating his 28th birthday Monday; he has 1,040 points (351 goals, 689 assists) in 684 games, which is tied for the third-most before that age with Steve Yzerman (757 games) and trails only Wayne Gretzky (1,773 points) and Mario Lemieux (1,174). Kings forward Warren Foegele played for Edmonton last season in its run to the Stanley Cup Final. This season, he has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 40 games, on pace to break his career-best 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) last season. He ranks second on Los Angeles with a plus-19 rating.