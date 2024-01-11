NHL On Tap: Kraken, Oilers can tie records for consecutive wins

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games Thursday.

Oilers look to tie team record

The Edmonton Oilers will try for their ninth straight win to tie a team record when they face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW). This is the second time the Oilers (21-15-1) have won eight in a row this season, each streak coming after Kris Knoblauch became coach and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey was named an assistant Nov. 12. The Oilers are 16-3-0 since Nov. 24, when they began their first eight-game winning streak with a 5-0 victory at the Washington Capitals. Their record of nine in a row was set twice: last season from March 27 to April 13 and from Feb. 20 to March 13, 2001. Edmonton is one of three teams that can tie or break records for consecutive wins: the Seattle Kraken (7-0-0 since Dec. 20) can tie theirs set Jan. 1-14, 2023, and the Winnipeg Jets (7-0-0 since Dec. 30) can win eight in the row for the first time. Detroit (20-16-4) returns home after winning all three games on its California road trip. Captain Dylan Larkin has 16 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in his past 17 games since Nov. 22. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Kraken visit Capitals eyeing 8th straight win

The Kraken play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW) looking to extend their record point streak to 11 games in addition to winning eight in a row. Seattle is 9-0-2 during its run and goalie Joey Daccord is one win from tying Martin Jones' team record of seven consecutive wins from last season (Jan. 1-14). The Capitals (19-13-6) look to build off their 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday that ended a four-game skid on home ice (0-2-2). Alex Ovechkin has six points (two goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Nylander, Maple Leafs face Islanders on roll

Not only did the Toronto Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to an eight-year, $92 million contract, their performance has been massive. The Maple Leafs (21-10-7) have won four consecutive games, including 7-1 against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, when the forward had three assists. Nylander has at least one point in 34 of his 38 games this season (57 points; 21 goals, 36 assists) entering Thursday at the New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4). Jones, one season after playing for Seattle, is projected to make his sixth straight start for Toronto and has allowed three goals in his past four games. New York (18-12-10) has points in 10 of its past 12 games at UBS Arena (7-2-3). Its 17 points on home ice since Nov. 22 leads the Eastern Conference and is tied with Winnipeg for third in the NHL. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Thursday games

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2)

Jeff Skinner is week to week for the Sabres (17-20-4) with an upper-body injury. The forward had eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five games. The Senators (14-22-0) have lost four in a row and five of six. Vladimir Tarasenko is one point from 600 in his NHL career.

Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC)

The Ducks (14-25-1) lost forward Trevor Zegras to injury during a 5-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday that ended an 0-4-1 slide, coach Greg Cronin saying, "He'll be out for a while." The Hurricanes (22-13-5) are on a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and 8-1-4 in their past 13 games.

Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW)

Oilers center Connor McDavid has 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) in 24 games under Knoblauch, 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) on an eight-game point streak and points in 20 of his past 21 games (11 goals, 31 assists). Red Wings forward David Perron has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games.

Los Angeles Kings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSFL)

The Kings (20-10-7) have lost six in a row (0-3-3). Trevor Moore tied Jonathan Marchessault and Frank Vatrano for the fourth-most points by an undrafted player this season (28; 17 goals, 11 assists), behind Artemi Panarin (57), Mason Marchment (30) and Mats Zuccarello (29). The Panthers (26-12-2) have won consecutive games, with Sam Reinhart on a four-game goal streak. The run is Florida's longest since winning 13 straight from March 29 to April 23, 2022.

San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSCA)

The Canadiens (17-17-6) play the second of back-to-back games after a 3-2 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Sean Monahan scored for the second straight game and has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past five. The Sharks (9-29-3) will try to end a 12-game losing streak.

Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Canucks (27-11-3) have won three straight and are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games after a 5-2 win at the Islanders on Tuesday. Elias Pettersson is on a three-game goal streak and has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in his past five, including two goals apiece in victories against the Devils and Rangers. The Penguins (20-15-4) have won five of seven (5-2-0) after defeating the Flyers 4-1 on Monday. Defenseman Erik Karlsson is on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists).

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSUN)

The Devils (21-15-2) are without forward Jack Hughes (upper body) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (broken foot). The Lightning (20-17-5) lost four of six before defeating the Kings 3-2 in overtime Tuesday to give coach Jon Cooper his 500th win in his 839th game (500-267-72), making him the third-fastest coach to reach the mark in NHL history behind Scotty Bowman (825) and Bruce Boudreau (837).

Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW)

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak since Dec. 23 and forward Yanni Gourde has goals in three straight games, four points (one goal, three assists) during a four-game point streak and is one from 300 in the NHL. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has six points during a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past 10, which leads Washington in that span. The Capitals are 5-1-1 when Ovechkin scores a goal and 12-5-3 when he has a point.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4)

Mitchell Marner is seventh in Maple Leafs history with 598 points (185 goals, 413 assists) after passing Frank Mahovlich on Tuesday. The Islanders have lost four of five (1-3-1). Mathew Barzal is on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). New York forward Casey Cizikas is week to week with a lower-body injury.

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG2)

Vincent Trocheck has three straight multipoint games and four points in five games for the Rangers (26-11-2), including two goals in the loss to the Canucks on Monday. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past five games and is two assists shy of 300 in the NHL. Robert Thomas has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past five games, 14 in his past 11 (six goals, eight assists) and leads St. Louis (20-18-1) with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 39 games.

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCH)

The Jets can retain first place in the NHL standings when they host the Blackhawks, who are without Connor Bedard, a rookie forward out 6-8 weeks after having surgery for a fractured jaw sustained Jan. 5. Winnipeg is 11-0-2 in its past 13 games and hasn't lost in regulation since a 2-1 defeat at San Jose on Dec. 12.

Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1)

Jonathan Huberdeau has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past six games for the Flames (18-18-5), who are 4-2-0 in that stretch. The forward was held without a point in his previous 12. Dylan Guenther has three points (two goals, one assist) for the Coyotes (20-17-2) since the 20-year-old forward was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS)

The Bruins (24-8-8) could be without goalie Linus Ullmark, who sustained a lower body injury at 2:40 of overtime in a 4-3 loss at the Coyotes on Tuesday, its third in four games (1-1-2). David Pastrnak has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. The Golden Knights (23-13-5) play the second of a back to back after a 3-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche, their eighth in 11 games (3-8-0). Adin Hill was expected to start for Vegas, but the goalie missed his ninth game with a lower body injury. Goalie Isaiah Saville was recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Wednesday.