NHL On Tap: Devils, Kings ring in new year

Los Angeles seeks to remain hot at home; New Jersey goes for 1st win of road trip

Danault_Hischier

© Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There is one game on the schedule for Wednesday, which is nationally televised in Canada:

Game of the day

New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (6 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

The Kings (21-10-5) are in competition for the top spot in the Pacific Division, competing with the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, and have taken 22 of a possible 28 in their past 14 games (10-2-2), including two straight wins. Los Angeles is almost unbeatable at Crypto.com Arena, going 12-2-1 and has the fewest home losses in the League. It's the first time the Kings have won at least 12 games in their first 15 since the 2012-13 season. Kings captain Anze Kopitar scored the game-winner in a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. It's the 206th time in his career he has factored in on a winning goal. Sidney Crosby (265), Alex Ovechkin (235), Evgeni Malkin (225) and Patrick Kane (207) are the only other active players with more. The Devils (24-13-3) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and have lost two straight in regulation for just he second time this season. New Jersey is in the middle of a six-game road trip, which included a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and is 12-7-0 away from home this season.

