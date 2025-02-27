NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 12 goals from passing Gretzky as Capitals host Blues

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 12 games on the schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Thursday also marks the 18th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada, as well as the start of the Amazon Prime Video “NHL Coast to Coast 4 week free preview” across NHL.com in Canada:

Games of the day

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT)

The Alex Ovechkin watch continues. The Capitals captain, who has 30 goals in 42 games this season, is 12 from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL all-time record with 24 games remaining in the regular season. With four goals in two games, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass The Great One in early April. The rest of the team is hot, too. Washington (38-12-8) is 5-1-3 in its past nine games and 11-2-3 in its past 16, and had an eight-game point streak end on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Center Robert Thomas looks to extend his point streak to eight games (11 points; four goals, seven assists) for the Blues (27-26-6), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. St. Louis concluded a season-long six-game homestand (3-1-2) with a 7-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET)

Before the Blue Jackets and Red Wings take it outside Saturday in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium, they serve up a preview at Little Caesars Arena, starting a two-game series with massive playoff implications. The Red Wings (30-22-6) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Blue Jackets (28-22-8), who hold the second wild card. Center Adam Fantilli has four points (two goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak for Columbus. Forward Alex DeBrincat will look to extend his point streak to eight games (11 points; five goals, six assists) for Detroit, which has at least one point in 11 of its past 12 games (9-1-2).

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, SN1)

Captain Connor McDavid and the Oilers return to Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since their crushing loss to the Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June. The Oilers (34-20-4) are reeling at the most inopportune time, on a season-long four-game losing streak and outscored 17-7 in their first three games since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The one positive has been the play of center Leon Draisaitl, who has a six-game goal streak (seven goals) and a nine-game point streak (13 points; eight goals, five assists). He has had at least one point in 17 of his past 18 games (28 points; 14 goals, 14 assists). The Panthers (35-21-3) begin a five-game homestand having won three of four, including a 4-1 victory at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Forward Matthew Tkachuk is questionable after missing two games with a lower-body injury.