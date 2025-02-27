NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 12 goals from passing Gretzky as Capitals host Blues

Blue Jackets visit Red Wings in Stadium Series preview; Oilers face Panthers in Cup Final rematch

There are 12 games on the schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada.

Games of the day

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT)

The Alex Ovechkin watch continues. The Capitals captain, who has 30 goals in 42 games this season, is 12 from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL all-time record with 24 games remaining in the regular season. With four goals in two games, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass The Great One in early April. The rest of the team is hot, too. Washington (38-12-8) is 5-1-3 in its past nine games and 11-2-3 in its past 16, and had an eight-game point streak end on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Center Robert Thomas looks to extend his point streak to eight games (11 points; four goals, seven assists) for the Blues (27-26-6), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. St. Louis concluded a season-long six-game homestand (3-1-2) with a 7-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET)

Before the Blue Jackets and Red Wings take it outside Saturday in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium, they serve up a preview at Little Caesars Arena, starting a two-game series with massive playoff implications. The Red Wings (30-22-6) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Blue Jackets (28-22-8), who hold the second wild card. Center Adam Fantilli has four points (two goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak for Columbus. Forward Alex DeBrincat will look to extend his point streak to eight games (11 points; five goals, six assists) for Detroit, which has at least one point in 11 of its past 12 games (9-1-2).

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, SN1)

Captain Connor McDavid and the Oilers return to Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since their crushing loss to the Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June. The Oilers (34-20-4) are reeling at the most inopportune time, on a season-long four-game losing streak and outscored 17-7 in their first three games since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The one positive has been the play of center Leon Draisaitl, who has a six-game goal streak (seven goals) and a nine-game point streak (13 points; eight goals, five assists). He has had at least one point in 17 of his past 18 games (28 points; 14 goals, 14 assists). The Panthers (35-21-3) begin a five-game homestand having won three of four, including a 4-1 victory at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Forward Matthew Tkachuk is questionable after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin rips PPG for the 883rd goal of his career

Other Thursday games

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, HULU)

The Flyers (26-26-7) have won three straight and need to remain in desperation mode if they have any intention qualifying for the playoffs. Philadelphia is coming off a 6-1 win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and is five points behind Columbus for the second wild card in the East. The Penguins (23-28-9) have lost four straight, outscored 19-7 in their past three. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has two points (one goal, one assist) in three games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

New York Islanders at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS)

Forward David Pastrnak will look to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 16 games (30 points; 13 goals, 17 assists) for the Bruins (27-24-8), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2). The Islanders (25-25-7) have lost four straight games, including 5-1 to the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Goalie Ilya Sorokin is 0-4-0 with a 5.02 goals-against average and .818 save percentage in his past four games (all starts).

San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSCA)

The Canadiens (27-26-5) earned a 4-0 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 19-21. Montreal went 1-7-1 in nine games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off. Center Macklin Celebrini continues to lead all NHL rookies with 18 goals for the Sharks (15-36-8), who have lost six straight (0-4-2) and 12 of their past 13 (1-10-2).

Calgary Flames at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SNP, SNW)

Foreard Nikita Kucherov has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) during an eight-game point streak for the Lightning (33-20-4), on a season-long six-game winning streak. Forward Brandon Hagel has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak for Tampa Bay. Forward Jonathan Huberdeau attempts to extend his point steak to seven games (seven points; three goals, four assists) for the Flames (28-21-8), who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B)

Forward Alex Tuch has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past six games for the Sabres (24-27-5), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven games. The Hurricanes (33-21-4), looking to get back on track after a 4-0 loss at the Canadiens on Tuesday, are 1-5-0 in their past six games.

Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3)

The Jets (42-14-3) have won a Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers record 11 straight games and Connor Hellebuyck is 8-0-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .922 save percentage in eight games during the streak (all starts). The favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, voted as the NHL’s best goalie, Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins (36) and shutouts (six) and is first in GAA (2.02) and save percentage (.926) among goalies who have played at least 20 games. The Predators (20-30-7) have lost two straight after winning their previous two.

Minnesota Wild at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Utah 16)

Center Marco Rossi will try to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games (three goals) for the Wild (34-20-4), who lost 3-2 to the Red Wings on Tuesday to end a three-game winning streak. Forward Clayton Keller has points in five straight games (seven points; three goals, four assists) for Utah (26-24-9), which is 5-2-0 in its past seven games.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SNW (JIP), SN360)

Center Jack Eichel has no points and four shots on goal in two games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off for the Golden Knights (34-18-6), who lost 5-2 at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday to end a three-game winning streak. The Blackhawks (17-34-7), have lost four straight games (0-3-1) and seven of their past eight (1-5-2).

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNP, TVAS)

Center Leo Carlsson has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games for the Ducks (25-25-7), who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. The Canucks (27-20-11) are 4-2-0 in their past six, including a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Vancouver placed goalie Thatcher Demko on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 8, on Monday.

