NHL On Tap: Islanders visit Stars looking to gain in wild card race

Monday games

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS)

The Senators look to tie the season series against the Capitals, who won 6-1 on Oct. 18. The final regular-season meeting is April 7 in Washington. John Carlson is one assist shy of becoming the fourth player in Capitals history to have at least 30 assists in nine-plus seasons. He would join Nicklas Backstrom (14), Alex Ovechkin (11) and Mike Gartner (9).

New York Islanders at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW, NHLN)

Defenseman Scott Mayfield is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not be with the Islanders for the games in Dallas and Detroit. Noah Dobson (seven goals, 53 assists) is New York's first defenseman with at least 60 points since Denis Potvin had 68 in 1984-85. He's on pace for 76 assists, which would break Potvin's team record of 70 set in 1978-79. The Stars have won an NHL-high 19 games by one goal (19-6-8). Miro Heiskanen had his 55th multipoint game in the NHL on Saturday, tying Darryl Sydor for fifth in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history among defensemen.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, BSW)

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has registered 20 or more assists in 11 straight seasons. The only active defenseman with a longer run is Ryan Suter of the Dallas Stars (13). Doughty has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games. …Oilers forward Zach Hyman had two goals against the Flames on Saturday and has five goals during a four-game streak.

Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN)

Bruins forward David Pastrnak (337 goals, 362 assists) needs one point for 700 in his NHL career and Brad Marchand is two goals shy of 400 for his career. Boston (34-12-3) has earned a point in five straight games (2-0-3) but hasn’t won in regulation since defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Feb. 8. The Kraken (24-22-11) are 3-1-1 in their past five games after a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Jared McCann has 11 points (five goals, six assists) for Seattle during a seven-game point streak, the longest of his NHL career.