NHL On Tap: Marchand set to play 1,000th NHL game with Bruins

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 11 games Tuesday.

Bruins angry, but can celebrate Marchand milestone

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will play his 1,000th NHL game, but he and his teammates will be entering in a bit of a foul mood when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN, SNO, SNE). Boston is coming off a season-low 18 shots on goal in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, its second loss in the first three of a seven-game homestand. The Bruins (32-11-9) are three points ahead of the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division, but coach Jim Montgomery expects more. "It’s not acceptable, and we’re not going to accept it," Montgomery said Saturday. "We will change or things will change." The Lightning (28-20-5) are struggling a bit also, with two losses in three games since the All-Star break, and they'll be without defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for at least the rest of the regular season following surgery to repair two broken bones in his left leg sustained Feb. 7. Tampa Bay is third in the Atlantic and needs a win to maintain its one-point lead in the standings on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Ovechkin looks to extend scoring streak

Alex Ovechkin is back to doing Alex Ovechkin things. He has goals in five straight games after scoring just eight in his first 43 this season, and he has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. The 38-year-old forward looks to stay hot when the Washington Capitals host the Colorado Avalanche at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ALT). Washington (23-20-8) hopes Ovechkin’s increased output will translate to more wins; the Capitals are 1-5-2 in their past eight games following a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The Avalanche (32-17-4) have lost four in a row (0-3-1), all on the road, after a 4-0 defeat at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado’s scoring leader, has been held without a point in three straight games and left midway through the third period Saturday after falling face first on the ice behind the Panthers net. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Red Wings try to keep rolling on the road

The Detroit Red Wings are rolling. They’re 10-2-2 since Jan. 1, third in the NHL in points percentage (.786) in 2024 behind the Edmonton Oilers (.857) and Canucks (.794). They visit the Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSDETX) after coming back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to defeat Vancouver 4-3 in overtime at home Saturday, where they’ll visit Thursday. Although Detroit holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, the race is tight, and optimism is cautious that the Red Wings will end their seven-season playoff drought. A win in Edmonton would be big. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Tuesday games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN, SNO, SNE)

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak, and his 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 15 games since Jan. 1 are second in the NHL behind Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers (29 points in 16 games). Marchand will be the 11th player from the 2006 NHL Draft to play 1,000 games, but the third selected outside the first round (third round, No. 71), joining Milan Lucic and Cal Clutterbuck. Bruins forward David Pastrnak has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in his past 16 games.

Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; BSW MSG-B)

The Kings (24-15-10) look for their third straight win and second under coach Jim Hiller, who replaced Todd McLellan on Feb. 2. Quinton Byfield has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak for Los Angeles. The Sabres have lost two straight and four of their past six. They have been held to two or fewer goals 22 times this season.

Anaheim Ducks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSC, BSSD)

Adam Henrique looks to extend a seven-game point streak (11 points; four goals, seven assists) for the Ducks (18-31-2). Nick Suzuki will try keep a seven-game point streak (11 points; five goals, six assists) going for the Canadiens (21-23-8), who are 2-5-1 in their past eight games after a 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH)

The Senators (21-25-2) go for their season-high fourth straight victory. Shane Pinto has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games and seven points (three goals, four assists) since signing a one-year contract Jan. 19. The Blue Jackets (16-25-10) have lost three of four (1-2-1). Johnny Gaudreau has five assists during a four-game point streak for Columbus, which will be without Yegor Chinakhov, who sustained an upper body injury during a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, BSMW)

Auston Matthews has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) during a nine-game point streak for the Maple Leafs (26-16-8), who have lost two of three since returning from the All-Star break. Mitchell Marner has a four-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists) for Toronto. The Blues (28-21-2) have won seven of their past eight and have outscored opponents 10-3 in the first two of a three-game road trip. Jordan Kyrou has four goals in his past four games, including two in a 7-2 win at Montreal on Sunday.

Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ALT)

The Avalanche look to end their longest losing streak since a five-game skid from Dec. 27-Jan. 5, 2023. Samuel Girard has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past five games for Colorado. Dylan Strome has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past six games for Washington.

Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW)

Mathew Barzal has a five-game point streak (seven points; two goals, five assists) for the Islanders (22-18-12), who look to respond from a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Kraken (21-21-10) play the second of a back-to-back with hopes of ending a three-game skid and a six-game road losing streak after a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Jared McCann had an assist, giving him 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 12 games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW)

Mason Marchment has eight points (two goals, six assists) on a six-game point streak for the Stars (32-14-6), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. The Hurricanes (30-16-5) have won five of their past six games after a 1-0 overtime victory against the Devils on Saturday. They have won five straight on the road, where they are 7-0-1 in their past eight. Teuvo Teravainen has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past six games for Carolina.

New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG)

Roman Josi has five points (one goal, four assists) during a three-game point streak for the Predators (27-23-2), who ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) with a 5-4 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils (26-21-4) in their 3-1 win against the Kraken on Monday.

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SNP)

Vancouver (35-12-6) looks to build on a 3-2 overtime win at Washington on Sunday that ended a two-game skid (0-1-1). Elias Pettersson has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five games. The Blackhawks (14-35-3) will try to end a six-game losing streak (0-5-1) during which they’ve been shut out three times and outscored 18-6. Nick Foligno has goals in Chicago’s past two games, including its 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Rangers on Friday.

Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSDETX)

Alex Lyon has started 15 of the past 16 games for Detroit (27-18-6); he is 10-3-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout in that span. Edmonton (30-17-1) has lost two of three since the All-Star break after winning 16 in a row.