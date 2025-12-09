Avalanche driven by playoff disappointment against Stars, says Sakic

Colorado president of hockey operations Joe Sakic said it goes back to last season.

“The way we lost last year was so disappointing, and the guys came back really driven to …” Sakic said at the NHL Board of Governors meeting Monday, his voice trailing off. “I won’t say make amends, but [they were] really irritated the way we lost.”

The Avalanche made major changes to their roster over the course of the 2024-25 season, most notably trading forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

They looked deeper, and they looked even better in the Western Conference First Round when captain Gabriel Landeskog returned from a knee injury, appearing for the first time since he hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2022.

But they blew a 2-0 lead in the third period of Game 7 and lost 4-2 to the Dallas Stars after Rantanen, whom the Stars acquired from the Hurricanes on March 7, exploded for three goals and an assist.

“We all thought we played really well, and Dallas is a great team,” Sakic said. “[The Stars] capitalized when they needed to capitalize, and we didn’t, and that was the difference in the series. But you could tell there was a little extra coming into training camp, that these guys felt that there’s a lot to prove.”

MacKinnon and Makar could reach new heights this season, and so could Colorado.

MacKinnon is on pace for 68 goals, which would be an NHL career high, and 138 points, which would be two short of the high of 140 he had in 2023-24, when he won the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player. The center has never won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL goals leader or the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s scoring champion.

Makar is on pace for 73 assists and 99 points, which would be NHL career highs for a player who has won the Norris Trophy as the League’s best defenseman twice.

The Avalanche are on pace for 136 points, which would break the NHL record of 135 the Boston Bruins set in 2022-23. Only the 1929-30 Bruins (.875) and the 1943-44 Montreal Canadiens (.830) have had a higher points percentage in a season than the Avalanche do so far this season.

MacKinnon sets the tone.

“There’s no ‘relax’ in him,” Sakic said. “It’s just, he wants to get better every single day. Still. Even though in my mind he’s the best there is right now, he’s not satisfied.

“It’s not even about points for him. I think at the end of the day, when his career is over, he’ll appreciate what he accomplished. But in the meantime, he doesn’t care about that. It’s about getting ready for the next game, being the best he can be for that game, and that’s what drives him. He’s a driven, driven player.”