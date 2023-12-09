NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs

Saturday games

Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN)

The Coyotes (13-10-2) saw their season-long five-game winning streak end with a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, after they defeated each of the past five Stanley Cup champions during the run. Goalie Connor Ingram has made six straight starts for Arizona. Forward Brad Marchand has scored the past five consecutive goals for the Bruins (17-5-3), tied for the second-longest streak in Boston history with David Pastrnak (2019-20) and Dunc Fisher (1951-52) and one behind the Bruins record of six consecutive scored by Glen Murray (2003-04). Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames (4 p.m. ET; SN, MSGSN)

The Devils (13-10-1) have won five of six games, including a 2-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Rookie defenseman Simon Nemec scored his first NHL goal Thursday and has three points in his first three games in the League. The Flames (11-12-3) lead the NHL with five wins when trailing after two periods, their latest coming Thursday when they scored three goals in the third to defeat the Hurricanes. Calgary has allowed the first goal in eight consecutive games but has won four of them.

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, TVAS-D)

The Golden Knights (17-5-5) have points in each of their past six games (3-0-3) and sit at the top of the Western Conference. Center Jack Eichel has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in a five-game point streak. The Stars (15-7-3) salvaged the third game of their road trip with a 5-4 shootout win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday after dropping the first two games. Forward Joe Pavelski, 39, leads Dallas in goals with 11 and could become the fifth player in NHL history to lead his team in goals at age 39 or older, joining Jaromir Jagr (age 41 in 2012-13), Johnny Bucyk (age 40 in 1975-76), Gordie Howe (age 40 in 1967-68) and Shane Doan (age 39 in 2015-16).

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN360, TVAS, CBC)

The Canadiens (11-12-3) have lost three of four and have been shut out twice by the Kings in the past 13 days, including in a 4-0 loss Thursday. Cayden Primeau will start against the Sabres (11-14-2), who ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at the Bruins on Thursday, when center Tage Thompson scored in his second game back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (lower body) is a possibility to play; goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness) will not.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, TVAS2, CITY)

Forward Patrick Kane made his Red Wings debut Thursday, finishing with three shots on goal in 16:33 of ice time in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Detroit (14-7-4) scored three goals in 49 seconds in that game, its fastest three goals in 15 years and tied for the ninth fastest in Red Wings history. Defenseman Thomas Chabot, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, is expected to be out at least four weeks for the Senators (10-11-0), coach D.J. Smith said.

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO)

William Nylander continues his hot start to the season for the Maple Leafs. The forward scored the winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 victory at Ottawa to give him 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 23 games. He had never reached 30 points in fewer than 29 games in a NHL season. Goalie Martin Jones, who came in relief in the third period, earned his first win since April 8, 2023, playing for the Seattle Kraken against the Chicago Blackhawks. Predators captain Roman Josi had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He has 147 multipoint games in his NHL career. Erik Karlsson (194), Brent Burns (185), Kris Letang (159) and Victor Hedman (156) are the only active defensemen with more.

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG)

The Rangers (18-5-1) had their three-game win streak end in a 6-2 loss at Ottawa on Tuesday. Center Mika Zibanejad has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in an eight-game point streak. Coach Peter Laviolette did not say whether forward Barclay Goodrow would make the trip after taking a puck to the face Tuesday. Alex Ovechkin scored the 1,500th point of his NHL career for the Capitals (12-8-3) in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars on Thursday and the forward now has 827 goals and 673 assists in 1,370 regular-season games, becoming the 16th player in League history to reach the 1,500-point mark.

Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW)

Goalie Cam Talbot became the eighth active goalie to record 30 NHL shutouts when he blanked the Canadiens on Thursday. Defenseman Drew Doughty has scored a goal in three consecutive games. Center Bo Horvat has nine points (four goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak for the Islanders. Noah Dobson has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 25 games; only three other Islanders defensemen have put up as many points through 25 games in a season: Denis Potvin (nine times, including 27 in 1986-87), Tom Kurvers (29 in 1992-93) and Jeff Norton (25 in 1992-93).

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH)

Connor Bedard has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games and the center leads the NHL rookie scoring race with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 25 games. Bedard assisted on forward Philipp Kurashev’s goal in a 1-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. The victory ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) for the Blackhawks (8-16-1). The Blues (13-12-1) have lost two straight and three of their past four (1-3-0) following a 5-2 defeat at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Center Robert Thomas scored twice for St. Louis and has four points (two goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak.

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT)

The Flyers (14-10-2) will try to extend their winning streak to four games, which would be their longest this season. Forward Travis Konecny had two goals in a 4-1 win at Arizona on Thursday and has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games. The Avalanche (16-8-2) have lost four of their past five games (1-2-2). Center Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in a 10-game point streak, including a goal and assist in a a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, TVAS2)

Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov had an 11-game point streak end Thursday in a 5-1 loss at the Predators. Kucherov, who had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) during the streak, leads the NHL in scoring with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 27 games for the Lightning (12-11-5). The Kraken (8-13-6) are on a season-long six-game losing streak (0-5-1) following a 2-1 defeat to the Devils on Thursday.

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, BSSO)

The Hurricanes have lost the first three games of a six-game road trip by a combined score of 11-4 -- 2-1 at Winnipeg, 6-1 at the Edmonton Oilers and 3-2 at Calgary. Center J.T. Miller leads the Canucks offensively with 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games, second in the NHL scoring race, five points behind Kucherov.