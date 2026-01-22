Goyette remembered for clean living on, off ice

MONTREAL -- The late Phil Goyette was assessed only 123 penalty minutes during his 940-game NHL career that spanned 16 seasons between 1957-72.

There’s probably a good reason for that -- Goyette would have had a difficult time in confession, having played his first serious hockey as a teenager for the junior- and senior-league Resurrection parish teams in the Montreal-suburban Lachine Church League.

“Forgive me, Father, for I have been in the sin bin.”

A four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, winning in each of his first four NHL seasons, Goyette died Saturday at age 92. He had been in delicate health in recent months, in an assisted-living home not far from his hometown of Lachine.

Goyette was the second-oldest living Canadiens player, behind only Reg Abbott, 95, who skated his three NHL games for Montreal in 1952-53.