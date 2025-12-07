NHL On Tap: Kane continues pursuit of 500 goals when Red Wings visit Canucks

Maple Leafs host Lightning in Atlantic showdown; Kaprizov nearing Wild records

Kane vs VAN

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, with one televised nationally in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane creeps towards 500

Patrick Kane has nine hat tricks in his career and is three goals from his 500th NHL goal, sitting at 497 when the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-3) visit the Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3) at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNDET). The forward has scored in each of his past two games and his 1,362 points (497 goals, 865 assists) are just 12 shy of Mike Modano for the most by a United States-born player. Kane has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak and 9 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 20 games this season.

Atlantic Division showdown

Two teams that were expected to compete for first place in the Atlantic Division get a chance to play a game nationally televised in both the United States and Canada. The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2) look to end a three-game skid when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-4) at Scotiabank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot). Tampa Bay is tied with the Boston Bruins atop the division, but Toronto is putting its game back together with a 3-0-1 record in its past four games. But the Maple Leafs have been hit by the injury bug, particularly in goal; Anthony Stolarz (upper body) hasn’t played since Nov. 11 and has yet to resume skating, and Joseph Woll (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve with the hope he will return later this week. Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov form Toronto’s current tandem.

Kaprizov nears franchise records

The season after Kirill Kaprizov agreed to remain with the Minnesota Wild until 2033-34, he has started to near the top of a slew of franchise lists. Kaprizov, who has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 29 games, is tied with Zach Parise for first in power-play goals (69), third in goals (202), which is three from Mikko Koivu in second, and fourth in points (418), two behind teammate Jared Spurgeon for third. He will get a chance to move up those lists when the Wild (15-9-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (11-9-6) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG).

Road dominance vs. home dominance

The Los Angeles Kings (13-8-7) are 9-2-4 on the road. The Utah Mammoth (14-13-3) are 7-3-1 at home. Those records will be tested at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16). The Kings are coming off a 6-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, when Brandt Clarke scored twice. The defenseman has five goals in 28 games this season, matching the NHL career-high he had in 78 games in 2024-25. The Mammoth lost 2-0 at the Calgary Flames.

Frustration in Buffalo

There is concern among the Buffalo Sabres, given the disappointing start to their six-game road trip; they’ve scored three goals through the first two games. They’ll get a chance to turn things around when they head to Scotiabank Saddledome to face the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B). The Sabres (11-13-4) are last in the Eastern Conference. Dustin Wolf has a 2.06 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in his past four games for the Flames (11-15-4), including a shutout against Utah on Saturday.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot)

Los Angeles Kings at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16)

Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B)

Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. ET (TVAS, SNP, FDSNDET)

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. ET (FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG)

Related Content

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Unites States inspired by 'Miracle on Ice'

NHL On The Fly: Top Moments

Hamm gives United States players pep talk in NBC spot

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 8

Latest News

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Unites States inspired by 'Miracle on Ice'

Rookie Watch: Buium, Demidov among top 1st-year players age 20 or younger

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Color of Hockey: Park thriving as freshman at Michigan, ‘going to be a stud’

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Ekman-Larsson 'reinvented,' gaining Olympic attention with play for Maple Leafs

Zizing 'Em Up: Team Canada GM 'very impressed' by Celebrini, Bedard 

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 8

Pavelski silenced all the doubters on way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

Eichel's late OT goal caps Golden Knights late rally against Rangers

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Stars rally late in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout to extend point streak to 10

Hamm gives United States players pep talk in NBC spot

Celebrini has 3 points, propels Sharks to win against Hurricanes