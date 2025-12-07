NHL On Tap: Kane continues pursuit of 500 goals when Red Wings visit Canucks

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, with one televised nationally in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane creeps towards 500

Patrick Kane has nine hat tricks in his career and is three goals from his 500th NHL goal, sitting at 497 when the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-3) visit the Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3) at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNDET). The forward has scored in each of his past two games and his 1,362 points (497 goals, 865 assists) are just 12 shy of Mike Modano for the most by a United States-born player. Kane has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak and 9 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 20 games this season.

Atlantic Division showdown

Two teams that were expected to compete for first place in the Atlantic Division get a chance to play a game nationally televised in both the United States and Canada. The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2) look to end a three-game skid when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-4) at Scotiabank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot). Tampa Bay is tied with the Boston Bruins atop the division, but Toronto is putting its game back together with a 3-0-1 record in its past four games. But the Maple Leafs have been hit by the injury bug, particularly in goal; Anthony Stolarz (upper body) hasn’t played since Nov. 11 and has yet to resume skating, and Joseph Woll (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve with the hope he will return later this week. Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov form Toronto’s current tandem.