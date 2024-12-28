NHL On Tap: Ovechkin could return for Capitals against Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 11 games on the schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada:

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN, MNMT2)

Alex Ovechkin could resume his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record after missing 16 games with a fractured fibula for the Capitals (23-9-2). Ovechkin has 868 career goals, 26 shy of Gretzky’s 894. This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Maple Leafs (22-12-2), who won 5-2 against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Auston Matthews will miss his fourth straight game for Toronto because of an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN)

It’s the first of a home-and-home set between the teams. Sidney Crosby needs one more assist to become the all-time leader in that category for the Penguins (16-15-5); he’s tied with Mario Lemieux with 1,033 after he had three assists in a 7-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 23. The Islanders (13-15-7) have lost three of their past four games.

Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

The youth movement continues for the Sharks (11-21-6), who lead the NHL in goals by teenagers with 17. Macklin Celebrini (18) has 11, and Will Smith (19) has six for San Jose, which has lost six in a row (0-5-1), including 6-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. The Flames (16-11-7) went 2-1-2 during a five-game homestand before the holiday break. Jonathan Huberdeau has 13 goals in 34 games this season after having 12 in 81 in 2023-24.