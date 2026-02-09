Rookie Watch: Blackhawks among those not shying away from 1st-year players

2. Montreal Canadiens

Total games played by rookies: 192 (eight players)

Players: Forwards Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Florian Xhekaj; defenseman Adam Engstrom; goalies Jakub Dobes, Jacob Fowler

The scoop: Demidov (No. 5, 2024 draft) was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for December after leading all first-year players with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games, becoming the second Canadiens player in as many seasons to be named a Rookie of the Month after defenseman Lane Hutson (the eventual Calder Memorial Trophy winner) in December 2024 and March 2025. Demidov leads all first-year players with 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) while averaging 15:24 of ice time in 57 games. Kapanen (No. 32, 2021 NHL Draft) will be the 11th NHL rookie to play for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He has proven himself at each end of the ice and has stabilized a line with Demidov and left wing Juraj Slafkovsky, ranking fourth among all rookies with 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) while averaging 15:02 of ice time in 57 games. Dobes (18-5-4, 2.96 goals-against average) and Fowler (4-4-2, 2.62 GAA) have performed admirably when called upon.