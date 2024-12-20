NHL On Tap: Tavares, Maple Leafs go for 3rd straight win against Sabres

Other games

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (12-16-3) are tied with the Nashville Predators for the fewest road wins (three) in the NHL as they start a back-to-back, home-and-home set with the Red Wings at Little Cesars Arena. Forward Lucas Raymond has 11 goals in his past 13 games for Detroit (13-14-4), after he scored two goals in his first 18.

St Louis Blues at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS)

The Blues (15-16-3) will look to rebound after 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, their fifth loss in seven games (2-4-1). The Panthers (20-11-2) return home after a five-game road trip that saw them win the final two by scoring six goals in each.

Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Utah16)

Utah (15-11-5) has won three in a row and is 7-1-2 in its past 10. The Wild (20-8-4), could be without defenseman Brock Faber, who left a 6-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday after getting hit in the neck by a puck.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, KCOP-13, ALT, SN)

Avalanche (19-15-0) forward Mikko Rantanen has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak, including a goal in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. the Ducks (12-14-4) will try to match their season high with a third straight victory.