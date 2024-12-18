NHL On Tap: Reinhart, Panthers look to finish trip on high against Wild

Games of the day

Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, MAX, TNT)

The Panthers (19-11-2) have a chance to finish a five-game road trip with three wins when they play the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. They ended a two-game losing streak with a wild, come-from-behind 6-5 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Sam Reinhart scored the game-winner, his 20th goal of the season. The Panthers could have forward Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup; Florida's captain has missed the past two games because of an illness. The Wild defeated the Panthers 5-1 in Florida on Oct. 22. Minnesota is trying to right itself as it deals with its first inconsistent stretch of the season. The Wild (20-7-4) haven’t played since Sunday, when they lost 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. They've lost three of their past five games in regulation after losing in regulation four times in their first 26 games (18-4-4). Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson remains out because of a lower-body injury so it will be either Marc-Andre Fleury or Jesper Wallstedt in net for the Wild. Wallstedt made 24 saves and took the loss Sunday in his season debut.

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

Look out for Scott Laughton in this game. What kind of encore does the Flyers forward have in store after scoring all four goals in Philadelphia's 4-1 win against the Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 12? It was the first four-goal game by a Flyers player since John LeClair got the hat trick plus one on Oct. 15, 2002. Two of the goals were empty-netters, but so what? Four goals in a game is special. The Flyers (14-13-4) then gave up four in a 4-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday, and they haven't played since. The Red Wings (12-14-4) scored four in a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday to end an eight-game stretch without a regulation win, dating to Nov. 25. The Red Wings are 2-4-2 in their past eight games. The Flyers are 10-5-3 since Nov. 7 after going 4-8-1 in their first 13. Detroit forward Patrick Kane needs five points to become the second United States-born player to reach 1,300 for his NHL career.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN, TVAS)

The Maple Leafs net belongs to Joseph Woll for now. He is taking over as Toronto's No. 1 goalie because Anthony Stolarz will be out 4-6 weeks after having a surgical procedure on his knee in New York on Wednesday. Woll will likely start for the Maple Leafs (19-10-2) when they play the Stars (19-11-0) at American Airlines Center. He is 8-4-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games (11 starts) this season. He allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday. Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, the Maple Leafs' third victory in four games (3-1-0). There are no such goaltending issues in Dallas; it's Jake Oettinger's net. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 of 23 starts this season, including one in each of his past two games. The Stars also have won three of four games (3-1-0).