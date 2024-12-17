NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes look to stay hot against Islanders

Games of the day

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Metropolitan Division rivals clash in this nationally televised contest. Sebastian Aho, who will play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games for the Hurricanes (19-10-1), including a goal in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The Hurricanes seek their 20th win of the season in 31 or fewer games for the fourth time in Carolina/Hartford Whalers history (27 games in 2020-21, 28 games in 2021-22, 31 games in 2005-06) against a franchise that coach Rod Brind'Amour holds a 23-9-2 record (regular season and playoffs) against since making his coaching debut in 2018-19 -- his most wins against any team. The Islanders (12-13-7) look to rebound after 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, during which Chicago forward Connor Bedard scored a tie-breaking goal with 54 seconds left in the third period. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has scored in two straight games and has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five.

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SNO, SNE)

Kris Letang has goals in two straight and five points (three goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak for the Penguins (13-14-5), who had won six of eight (6-2-0) before a 3-2 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Sidney Crosby, who will play for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, needs one multipoint game to surpass Steve Yzerman (477) for seventh most in NHL history. He also can move into the top 10 all-time in home points; his 894 (323 goals, 571 assists) in 651 games is 11th, two points behind Phil Esposito (896) for 10th. He has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 22 games against the Kings, including six points (two goals, four assists) during a five-game home point streak against them. The Kings (18-9-3) go for their eighth win in nine games after a 5-1 win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala is set to play his 600th NHL game. He has 446 points (186 goals, 260 assists) in 599 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN)

The Lightning (16-10-2) were averaging 3.74 goals per game through the first two months of the season, but they've been scorching since the calendar turned to December. In five games this month they're averaging 5.20 goals, scoring eight in a game twice, and their most recent game was a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Forward Jake Guentzel has led the way with goals in six straight games and 10 points (eight goals, two assists) over that stretch. He's not the only hot scorer; forward Brayden Point has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during a five-game streak, and forward Nikita Kucherov has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) during a seven-game point streak. Kent Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games for the Blue Jackets (12-14-5), who have lost four straight (0-2-2).