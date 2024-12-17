Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada.
NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes look to stay hot against Islanders
Kings face Penguins looking for 8th win in 9; Guentzel can extend goal streak to 7
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
Metropolitan Division rivals clash in this nationally televised contest. Sebastian Aho, who will play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games for the Hurricanes (19-10-1), including a goal in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The Hurricanes seek their 20th win of the season in 31 or fewer games for the fourth time in Carolina/Hartford Whalers history (27 games in 2020-21, 28 games in 2021-22, 31 games in 2005-06) against a franchise that coach Rod Brind'Amour holds a 23-9-2 record (regular season and playoffs) against since making his coaching debut in 2018-19 -- his most wins against any team. The Islanders (12-13-7) look to rebound after 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, during which Chicago forward Connor Bedard scored a tie-breaking goal with 54 seconds left in the third period. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has scored in two straight games and has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five.
Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SNO, SNE)
Kris Letang has goals in two straight and five points (three goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak for the Penguins (13-14-5), who had won six of eight (6-2-0) before a 3-2 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Sidney Crosby, who will play for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, needs one multipoint game to surpass Steve Yzerman (477) for seventh most in NHL history. He also can move into the top 10 all-time in home points; his 894 (323 goals, 571 assists) in 651 games is 11th, two points behind Phil Esposito (896) for 10th. He has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 22 games against the Kings, including six points (two goals, four assists) during a five-game home point streak against them. The Kings (18-9-3) go for their eighth win in nine games after a 5-1 win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala is set to play his 600th NHL game. He has 446 points (186 goals, 260 assists) in 599 games.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN)
The Lightning (16-10-2) were averaging 3.74 goals per game through the first two months of the season, but they've been scorching since the calendar turned to December. In five games this month they're averaging 5.20 goals, scoring eight in a game twice, and their most recent game was a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Forward Jake Guentzel has led the way with goals in six straight games and 10 points (eight goals, two assists) over that stretch. He's not the only hot scorer; forward Brayden Point has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during a five-game streak, and forward Nikita Kucherov has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) during a seven-game point streak. Kent Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games for the Blue Jackets (12-14-5), who have lost four straight (0-2-2).
Other games Tuesday
Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B)
The Sabres (11-16-4) have lost 10 straight games (0-7-3). Canadiens (11-16-3) rookie defenseman Lane Hutson scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and is tied for second among NHL rookies with 20 points (one goal, 19 assists) in 30 games.
New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN)
The Devils (20-10-3), who are 2-0-1 in their past three, will try to extend their point streak to a season-best four. Blues (15-14-3) forward Jordan Kyrou has goals in four straight games and a point in five in a row (four goals, one assist).
New York Rangers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG)
The Rangers (15-14-1) hope to have leading scorer Artemi Panarin back in the lineup after the forward missed a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday because of an upper-body injury; he is considered day to day. Predators (8-17-6) forward Ryan O'Reilly needs one assist for 500 in the NHL.
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT)
The Capitals (21-7-2) look to rebound after a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday ended their 10-game road winning streak and four-game winning streak. Connor Bedard, who will play his 100th NHL game with the Blackhawks (10-19-2), has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games.
Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN)
The Bruins (16-13-3), who will play the fourth of a five-game road trip, are led by forward Brad Marchand, who has eight points (seven goals, one assist) during a six-game road point streak. Forward Nazem Kadri has goals in three straight and four points (three goals, one assist) during a four-game point streak for the Flames (15-11-5).
Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN5, RDS)
The Senators (15-13-2) have won three in a row, and goalie Linus Ullmark is 5-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and .966 save percentage in his past five games. The Kraken (15-15-2) have alternated wins and losses for the past five games; they lost 5-1 at the Lightning on Saturday.
Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3)
The NHL-leading Jets (22-9-1), who play the first of a back-to-back set, have points in five of their past six (4-1-1). Forward Macklin Celebrini has five points (two goals, three assists) during a three-game point streak for the Sharks (11-17-5), who have lost four of five.