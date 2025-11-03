NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 3

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1)

The teams enter the week heading in opposite directions with the Hurricanes (7-4-0) having lost three of four and the Rangers (6-5-2) back home after winning the final three games of their four-game road trip. Carolina has been hit bad with the injury bug, including to three of its starting defensemen in Jaccob Slavin, K'Andre Miller and Shayne Gostisbehere. If Miller ends up playing, this will be his first game at Madison Square Garden since the Rangers traded him July 1. The Rangers are also seeking their first home win; they're 0-4-1 with six goals in the five games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN1)

The Lightning (6-4-2) have won five straight following a 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. They've had scoring from everyone; 13 players having at least one goal this season. Tampa Bay has definitely turned it around since starting the season with one win in seven games (1-4-2). The Avalanche (7-1-5) enter the week atop the Western Conference standings and with points in 12 of their 13 games, but have just two wins in their past seven (2-1-4).