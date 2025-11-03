NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 3

Penguins-Maple Leafs on Prime, Crosby, Ovechkin going head-to-head among highlights

Crosby

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the fifth week of the regular season. Highlights include the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" and Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin going head-to-head for the 99th time (including playoffs).

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (8-3-2) have been a surprise team this season and had an eight-game point streak end with a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Evgeni Malkin is among the point leaders with 18 (three goals, 15 assists) in 13 games and they've been getting contributions up and down the lineup. This is the start of a four-game homestand for the Maple Leafs (6-5-1), who could be without forward William Nylander and placed defenseman Chris Tanev on injured reserve after he was discharged from a hospital Sunday, one day after he was taken off the ice on a stretcher. John Tavares, who scored his 500th NHL goal Oct. 29, leads them with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 12 games.

TOR@CBJ: Knies, Tavares team up for 500th career goal

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1)

The teams enter the week heading in opposite directions with the Hurricanes (7-4-0) having lost three of four and the Rangers (6-5-2) back home after winning the final three games of their four-game road trip. Carolina has been hit bad with the injury bug, including to three of its starting defensemen in Jaccob Slavin, K'Andre Miller and Shayne Gostisbehere. If Miller ends up playing, this will be his first game at Madison Square Garden since the Rangers traded him July 1. The Rangers are also seeking their first home win; they're 0-4-1 with six goals in the five games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN1)

The Lightning (6-4-2) have won five straight following a 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. They've had scoring from everyone; 13 players having at least one goal this season. Tampa Bay has definitely turned it around since starting the season with one win in seven games (1-4-2). The Avalanche (7-1-5) enter the week atop the Western Conference standings and with points in 12 of their 13 games, but have just two wins in their past seven (2-1-4).

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN)

This is expected to be the 99th head-to-head matchup between Penguins (8-3-2) captain Sidney Crosby and Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who begins the week one goal from 900 in his NHL career. Crosby has the edge in points (125-101), with Ovechkin having more goals (53-46). We've been fortunate enough to see them go head-to-head for two decades now and they are still producing at their ages. The Capitals (6-5-1) proved last season that they're in the hunt for the Stanley Cup, and the Penguins are hoping to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out the past three.

PIT@WPG: Crosby redirects a shot in for a PPG

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN)

Boston (7-7-0) had lost six in a row but has since won four of five, including a three-game winning streak, and has played much better defensively. David Pastrnak has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists), and Morgan Geekie has nine goals, but the Bruins need to get more depth scoring. Toronto (6-5-1) won three of four (3-0-1) in the season series last season, including each of the past three, and is hoping to move up in the Atlantic Division standings early in the season.

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT2, KTVD)

This game will not be lacking star power. The Avalanche (7-1-5) are led by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Martin Necas, while the Oilers (6-4-3) have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. That's a lot of Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Norris Trophy candidates in the same game. I would expect these teams to be two of the favorites for the Cup, would not be surprised if they play in the Western Conference Final and feel bad for the goalies in this one since it will probably be very high scoring.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN)

WEDNESDAY

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT)

THURSDAY

Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils (12:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SN)

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, SN)

Utah Mammoth at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Utah16)

SUNDAY

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN)

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS)

