NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 2

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the eighth week of the season.

Highlights include the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights facing off in a Pacific Division battle.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, CHSN)

This week's Prime Monday Night Hockey features two Original Six teams. Auston Matthews returned from injury for the Maple Leafs on Saturday and had two assists in a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He'll be seeking his first goal since Oct. 31. Entering this game, the Blackhawks have lost five straight on the road, and have won consecutive games just once this season.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)

The Oilers come into Vegas on a three-game winning streak and winners of seven of their past 10 games. Connor McDavid seeks to extend his point streak to six games - he has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a five-game run. The Golden Knights had a five-game point streak end in a 6-0 home loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, but enter the week 9-3-0 at home. Jack Eichel leads the team with 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists) in 25 games.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS, CHSN)

Boston plays its third straight game against an Original Six opponent, having gone 8-1-1 against Chicago in its past 10 games. Captain Brad Marchand has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 21 career games against the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard enters the week with just four goals this season, but looks to turn it around against the team in which he scored his first NHL goal against last season.

Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS, Victory+, SN360)

The Stars and Kings will meet for the first of three this season with Los Angeles going for its fourth straight win. The Kings have allowed four goals in the past three games and have let up the fourth-fewest goals per game this season (2.68). Captain Anze Kopitar has eight points in his past five games (three goals, five assists), including four multipoint games. The Stars, who are on a three-game road trip, are 9-2-0 at home this season but just 5-6-0 on the road.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC)

Sidney Crosby enters the week two games shy of 1,300 for his career and looks to continue his march up the NHL all-time points standings. The Penguins captain has 1,621 points in his career, 20 behind Joe Sakic for ninth all time. Pittsburgh enters the week on a season-high three-game winning streak although it has struggled against Toronto recently. The Maple Leafs have won five of the past six games between the teams.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNMW)

The Blues continue a Western Canada trip after playing at the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames on Tuesday and Thursday. It's the first meeting between the teams this season, and St. Louis has gone 3-0-1 in the past four against Edmonton. Connor McDavid has 25 points in 24 games against the Blues, but his eight goals are his second fewest against any Western Conference team (Seattle Kraken, 7), excluding the Utah Hockey Club.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSGSN, MSG)

TUESDAY

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, SN1)

WEDNESDAY

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, FDSNSO)

THURSDAY

Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU)

FRIDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE)

SATURDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN)

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2)

Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO)

SUNDAY

Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, KHN, KONG, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT2, MSG, TVAS)