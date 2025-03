WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2)

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks had lost seven in a row (0-6-1) prior to a 7-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. They're in the middle of a five-game homestand looking to close out the season on a positive note. Devils forward Jesper Bratt has stepped up in Jack Hughes' absence and was the NHL's Second Star for the week ending March 16 when he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in three games.

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, truTV, MAX)

Two of the favorites in the Western Conference meet for the final time during the regular season, with each having won once. Edmonton defeated Dallas in six games in the conference final last season, and each team currently ranks second in its division this season. The Stars enter the week having alternated wins and losses in four games, and forward Jamie Benn is one goal from 400 in his career. The Oilers likely will be without their two top forwards, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, to begin the week due to injury, and it's unclear if they'll be ready for this showdown.