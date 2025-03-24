Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Gauthier among top 1st-year players in Pacific Division

Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks: The center (6-foot, 190 pounds), who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is first in goals (21) and points per game (0.90) and second in points (52) among rookies this season. The 18-year-old is the second teenager in Sharks history to score 50 points in a season, joining Pat Falloon (59 points in 1991-92), and was the first NHL rookie since Connor McDavid and 10th in League history with 25 points in his first 25 games.

"It's a lot of fun," Celebrini said when asked to sum up his rookie season. "Hockey becomes your life. Everything you do is getting ready for the next game or next practice. I mean, personally, I love that."

Celebrini is playing top-line center with left wing Collin Graf and fellow rookie Will Smith. He's tied for first among first-year players in penalties drawn (20) and second in takeaways (25) in 58 games. He averages 19:47 of ice time, leads all rookies in face-off wins (412) and percentage (47.7; minimum 250 face-offs), and is in the 95th percentile in shots on goal (201), well above the League average (79.2), per NHL EDGE statistics.

"He's handled everything," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "He's a mature kid, a competitor. I don't think any moment is too big for him. He does a really good job of harnessing those expectations and the pressures, not getting too wrapped up in where he went as a No. 1 overall pick."