Canadiens’ push for playoffs has Montreal abuzz 

MONTREAL -- The Colorado Avalanche were having their way with the Montreal Canadiens after one period Saturday, up 2-0 after having outshot their hosts 16-6.

No matter the deficit, a Stanley Cup Playoff atmosphere was spilling from the arena bowl into the crowded Canadiens’ Bell Centre alumni lounge during the first intermission, guests including seven former players who won a combined 30 championships and the son of an icon who won eight more.

“Tonight we’re playing one of the best teams in the League,” defense legend Serge Savard said of the Avalanche, the visitor sitting third in the Central Division, ranked fifth of the NHL’s 32 teams. “If we get a point tonight against those guys, it will be a bonus.”

In front of a lounge TV an hour or so later, Savard watched an inspired third-period comeback, three unanswered goals in a span of 4:08 tying the game 4-4, a sellout crowd of 21,105 shaking the arena to its foundation.

In the end, Montreal fell 5-4 in a shootout, the building having risen in a thunderous standing ovation after 60 minutes, but finished the night where it began as second wild card in the Eastern Conference, one point up on the New York Rangers.