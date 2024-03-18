21 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 24th week of the season.

In total, 21 games will be carried nationally by ABC, ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS, including on Saturday, when two of the best teams in the NHL, the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, face off at Madison Square Garden on ABC.

There are plenty of other games with Stanley Cup Playoff implications this week, including a doubleheader on TNT on Wednesday, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Washington Capitals followed by the Minnesota Wild at the Los Angeles Kings. ESPN will air the Seattle Kraken at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, and Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews meet again on Saturday, when the Maple Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers on "Hockey Night in Canada."