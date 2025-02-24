NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 24

Sharks-Jets on Prime, 4 Nations Face-Off winners going head-to-head, Stadium Series among highlights

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 20th week of the season.

Highlights include the San Jose Sharks visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey;" 4 Nations Face-Off winner Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers going head-to-head with Canada teammates Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday; and the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets playing the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, PRIME, NBCSCA, NHLN)

It's the second game of a back-to-back for the Sharks, who lost 3-2 to the Calgary Flames on Sunday, and the continuation of a season-high seven-game road trip. The Jets have won nine in a row and have had three winning streaks of at least seven games this season.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)

Edmonton continues a five-game road trip coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and center Connor McDavid will go head-to-head with Canada teammates Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel. The Lightning have won five straight games overall and 10 of their past 11 against the Oilers at Amalie Arena.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and forward Kyle Connor, and Senators forward Brady Tkachuk and defenseman Jake Sanderson played for the runner-up United States at 4 Nations. Winnipeg is in firm position for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ottawa enters the week on a four-game losing streak and are fighting for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2017.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS)

Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand face off for the 44th time in the NHL. The two were teammates with Canada, the 4 Nations winners. Crosby's 1,656 points lead all NHL players from Nova Scotia and Marchand (974) ranks fifth. The Bruins and Penguins each enter the week outside of the playoff picture.

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA)

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets face off at Ohio Stadium for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the first outdoor game for Columbus and fifth for Detroit (2-0-2). The game will also be a big one in the standings with each team making a push for a wild-card spot in the East. The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs the past eight seasons. The Blue Jackets last qualified in 2020.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS)

Crosby (2005) and Auston Matthews (2016), each a No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft, put their talents on display when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Crosby is four assists from passing Gordie Howe (1,049) for 10th most in NHL history. Matthews scored a goal in a 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off and has six goals in 20 games against Pittsburgh, his fewest against all teams in the Eastern Conference and one more than against the Los Angeles Kings.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

WEDNESDAY

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN)

THURSDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Disney+, HULU)

FRIDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNO, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Nashville Predators at New York Islanders (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, NHLN)

Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN)

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA)

Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNO, CBC)

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP)

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING, CITY, SN, CBC)

SUNDAY

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, SN360, TVAS)

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

