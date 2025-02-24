NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 24

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 20th week of the season.

Highlights include the San Jose Sharks visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey;" 4 Nations Face-Off winner Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers going head-to-head with Canada teammates Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday; and the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets playing the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.