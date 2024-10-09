NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 9

* Utah Hockey Club made their entrance into the NHL by earning a win in their inaugural game in front of a sold-out crowd at Delta Center and became the eighth team in the NHL’s expansion era to earn a victory in their debut.

* The Panthers had a night to remember Tuesday as they watched their championship banner raise to the rafters at Amerant Bank Arena and achieved a rare feat after scoring four goals in the opening period.

* Jordan Kyrou scored twice to propel the Blues to a multi-goal comeback win – the franchise’s fourth in a season opener – and improved to 4-0-2 in their past six season-opening contests.

* Jessica Campbell made NHL history as she became the first woman in NHL history to work a regular-season game as an assistant, associate or head coach.

* Ten more clubs open their 2024-25 campaign Wednesday, including a trio of all-Canadian matchups on Sportsnet and a doubleheader on TNT and Sports on Max.

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB BEGINS NHL JOURNEY ON A WINNING NOTE

It took just 4:56 for Utah hockey fans to celebrate their first NHL goal as Dylan Guenther (2-0—2) etched his name in the franchise’s history books, a mark which stood as the third-fastest goal to start a club’s inaugural game in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68). Newly-named captain Clayton Keller (1-0—1) later scored his first for his new team as Utah Hockey Club began their NHL journey on a winning note. Prior to the contest, fans were treated to activities and celebrations off the ice before Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith made the club’s inaugural ceremonial puck drop with the help of NBA star and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markanen.

* Utah Hockey Club became the eighth franchise in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to win their inaugural game. They joined the Golden Knights (2017-18), Senators (1992-93), Lightning (1992-93), Flames (1972-73), Sabres (1970-71), Kings (1967-68) and Oakland Seals (1967-68)

* Keller began his tenure in Utah with the “C” on his chest and became the first captain to score in a franchise's inaugural game since Kelly Buchberger did so for the Atlanta Thrashers on Oct. 2, 1999.

* Guenther (21 years, 181 days) became the fifth player in NHL history to score a franchise’s first goal at age 21 or younger. He joined Marian Gaborik (18 years, 235 days on Oct. 6, 2000 w/ MIN), Kevin Lowe (20 years, 178 days on Oct. 10, 1979 w/ EDM), Chuck Dinsmore (21 years, 131 days on Dec. 1, 1924 w/ MMR) and Reg Noble (21 years, 179 days on Dec. 19, 1917 w/ TOR).

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SCORE EARLY AND OFTEN TO BEGIN 2024-25

After the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship banner was raised into the rafters, Sam Bennett (2-0—2) scored two of Florida’s four first-period goals en route to victory against the Atlantic Division-rival Bruins. The Panthers, who improved to 11-0-2 when opening a season on home ice, joined the 1976-77 Canadiens (Oct. 7, 1976) as the second reigning Stanley Cup champion in NHL history to score four goals in the first period of a season opener.

* Florida, which also scored at least six goals against Boston twice during the 2024 Second Round and 2023 First Round en route to series victories, has an NHL-best 29 goals against the club during the regular season dating to 2022-23 and seven more than the next closest (DET: 22).

* Aleksander Barkov (0-1—1), who became the first Panthers player to skate in 12 seasons for the franchise, also collected an assist in the first period and has done so in each of the club’s past 10 home openers dating to 2015-16 (2-14—16 in 10 GP). He joined Wayne Gretzky (8-19—27 in 13 GP, 1979-80 – 1991-92) and Jaromir Jagr (5-16—21 in 10 GP, 1997-98 – 2007-08) as the third player in NHL history to collect at least one helper in 10 or more consecutive home openers.

KYROU COMES UP CLUTCH AS BLUES RALLY PAST KRAKEN IN OPENER

Vince Dunn scored the first of two Kraken goals within the opening 2:20 of the second period, but Jordan Kyrou (2-0—2) responded with two of three Blues goals in a span of 1:55 as St. Louis overcame a multi-goal deficit to win a season-opening game for the fourth time in franchise history (also Oct. 11, 1978, Oct. 9, 1986 & Oct. 2, 2009).

* The Blues improved to 4-0-2 in their past six season-opening games since 2019-20 – the NHL’s third-longest active stretch behind the Flyers (7-0-2 since 2015-16) and Hurricanes (6-0-2 since 2016-17). The Golden Knights (5-0-0 since 2019-20) can also extend their point streak in that scenario when they open their season against the Avalanche on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET on Max, TNT).

JESSICA CAMPBELL MAKES NHL HISTORY

Jessica Campbell had a historic night Tuesday when she stepped behind the bench and became the first woman in NHL history to work a regular-season game as an assistant, associate or head coach. Campbell, who spent the past two seasons in the AHL and helped lead the Coachella Valley Firebirds to consecutive Calder Cup Finals, said that being back behind the bench was “much like riding a bike”.

PUCK DROPS IN CANADA WITH THREE NATIONAL GAMES ON SPORTSNET

A trio of all-Canadian matchups will open the 2024-25 regular season in Canada on Sportsnet, starting with the 22nd all-time mutual season-opening game between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. That stands as the highest total between two teams in NHL history ahead of the Flames and Canucks, who will contest their 13th such contest later in the broadcast. Additionally, after forcing their way to Game 7 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid and the Oilers will open their season by hosting Mark Scheifele and the Jets at Rogers Place.

* A season of change in Toronto will see a new head coach in Craig Berube and on-ice additions including a top-pair defenseman in Chris Tanev, a trio of 2024 Stanley Cup winners in Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Steven Lorentz as well as former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty. They join forces with a returning core that includes new captain Auston Matthews, William Nylander (who was featured in Episode 1 of *FACEOFF: Inside the NHL*), Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

* The key to the Canadiens offense focuses on three young forwards: captain Nick Suzuki (age 25), Cole Caufield (age 23) and Juraj Slafkovsky (age 20). Suzuki can become the first Canadiens player to lead the team in points in four consecutive seasons since Pacioretty (6 from 2011-12 – 2016-17), while Caufield has led or co-led the team in goals in two of the past three seasons.

* Kyle Connor, who has scored 30-plus goals in six of the past seven campaigns, enters 2024-25 with an active six-game goal streak in season-opening games dating to 2018-19. Connor's six-game run is tied with Cam Atkinson (2014-15 – 2019-20), Yvan Cournoyer (1973-74 – 1978-79) and Mud Bruneteau (1940-41 – 1945-46) for the longest streak in NHL history.

* After coming within one win of the Stanley Cup, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and the Oilers will aim to start 2024-25 with a victory against the Jets – teams who lose the Stanley Cup Final are 51-36-10 in their ensuing season-opening contest. Draisaitl has found the score sheet in each of his team’s past eight season openers, the longest stretch in franchise history and tied for the lengthiest active streak (also Morgan Rielly & Filip Forsberg).

* The Flames enter 2024-25 looking to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in two seasons with the help of Calgary captain Mikael Backlund, who is set to skate in his 17th season and surpass Jarome Iginla (16) for the most by any player in franchise history. Backlund, who ranks in the franchise’s top 10 in points (200-331—531 in 990 GP), needs two helpers to tie Kent Nilsson (229-333—562 in 425 GP) for ninth place on the Flames’ all-time assist list.

* The Canucks’ journey to the 2024 Second Round began with an 8-1 victory against the Oilers, their eventual foe, with Brock Boeser (4-0—4), Elias Pettersson (1-3—4) and J.T. Miller (1-3—4) each posting four points in that contest. Should Boeser find the back of the net three or more times tonight, he would become the first player in franchise history to open multiple seasons with three-plus goals.

NHL ON TNT DOUBLEHEADER LOADED WITH STAR POWER

The first NHL on TNT doubleheader of the 2024-25 regular season includes a pair of intriguing matchups opening with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins hosting Artemi Panarin and the Rangers followed by reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche making the trip to Vegas to face Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights.