NHL Morning Skate for October 17

* James Reimer stopped every shot he faced to secure the fourth perfect performance of 2023-24 and become the third goaltender in Red Wings history to record a shutout in his team debut.

* Corey Perry's first goal in a Blackhawks sweater stood as the game winner – his fifth with a different franchise – as Chicago earned its second victory of the 2023-24 campaign.

* An ESPN doubleheader headlines a nine-game Tuesday, starting with the Sabres hosting the Lightning before the Avalanche set their sights on a 3-0-0 start when they visit the Kraken.

FIVE #NHLSTATS YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM A FIVE-GAME MONDAY

Monday featured a quintet of games, all of which were spotlighted on #NHLStats: Live Updates, and included James Reimer posting a shutout in his team debut, Sam Reinhart recording a multi-goal outing, Corey Perry scoring the game winner as his first goal in a Blackhawks uniform, the Rangers extending their home point streak against the Coyotes and Alex Ovechkin earning his 300th career comeback win.

* James Reimer, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings on July 1, stopped all 23 shots he faced to blank the Blue Jackets and become the third goaltender in Red Wings history to post a shutout in his team debut. Detroit became the fifth different franchise Reimer has recorded a shutout with – only four goaltenders in NHL history have done so with more clubs: Sean Burke (7), Lorne Chabot (6), Dwayne Roloson (6) and Jaroslav Halak (6).

* Sam Reinhart (2-0—2) scored for the second and third time this season, marking his 10th multi-goal game with the Panthers, to help Florida collect its first win of the 2023-24 campaign. Since joining the Panthers in 2021-22, only Carter Verhaeghe (15) and Aleksander Barkov (11) have had more multi-goal performances for the club.

* Corey Perry (1-0—1) scored his first goal in a Blackhawks uniform – which stood as the game winner – and improved his season totals to 1-3—4 (4 GP) to help his club earn their second win of 2023-24. The 38-year-old is skating with his fifth different franchise and has begun his tenure with a club with four points through the first four contests only one other time – as a 20-year-old rookie with Anaheim in 2005-06 (1-3—4), a campaign he went on to win a Stanley Cup in.

* Vincent Trochek scored the game winner in the third period to help New York extend its home point streak against Arizona to 14 games dating to Nov. 24, 2008 (12-0-2) – the club's longest active run versus one opponent. Only two teams have a longer active streak: Boston (19 GP vs. PHI) and Dallas (17 GP vs. ARI).

* Calgary, Alb. native Matthew Phillips (1-1—2), who was originally selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft (No. 166 overall), scored his first career goal against his hometown team and assisted on the game-tying tally to help the Capitals overcome a two-goal deficit en route to victory. Alex Ovechkin was held off the score sheet but led all Washington forwards with 20:04 of ice time and earned a milestone win in the process.

CELEBRATING WOMEN IN HOCKEY OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT 2023-24

The NHL will once again highlight women in hockey operations every week this season, featuring the various roles women hold among the 32 teams starting with Arizona's Erin Bilello, who helps the Coyotes off the ice book travel, manage immigration and coordinate events. Read more about her role.

AVALANCHE-KRAKEN REMATCH TO CLOSE ESPN DOUBLEHEADER

Tuesday's nine-game slate includes a doubleheader on ESPN that opens with Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning visiting Tage Thompson and the Sabres at KeyBank Center and closes with Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche facing Matty Beniers and the Kraken for the first time since Seattle's Game 7 win in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* Kucherov led the Lightning with 30-83—113 in 82 games last season and has posted 2-2—4 through three contests in 2023-24. His three 100-point seasons are the most in Lightning history. Thompson, meanwhile, is looking to get on the score sheet for the first time after he topped all Buffalo skaters with 47-47—94 in 78 games in 2022-23 – the highest single-season point total by a Sabres player in 16 years.

* The Avalanche enter Tuesday's contest with wins in each of their past 13 regular-season road games dating to March 13 and can match the Sabres (14 GP from April 3, 2006 – Nov. 13, 2006) for the longest road winning streak in NHL history (spanning seasons or otherwise) with a victory against Seattle.

* The Kraken became the first team in NHL history to win their first-ever playoff game and earn their first series win against the defending Stanley Cup champion when the underdogs shocked the Avalanche in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice in the deciding game to help Seattle become the 10th franchise to win a series within its first two years of existence.