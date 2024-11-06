NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 6

* Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games as he recorded the first five-assist performance of the season and his career to claim top spot in the scoring race with 6-19—25.

* Martin Necas’ game winner helped the Hurricanes extend the League’s longest active winning streak to seven contests.

* Wednesday’s star-studded slate features Patrick Kane returning to United Center on TNT, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers hoping to rebound at Rogers Place on Sportsnet as well as Alex Ovechkin continuing his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record on TVA Sports.

MACKINNON SHINES WITH FIVE-ASSIST NIGHT, NOW LEADS SCORING RACE

Nathan MacKinnon began the night by collecting an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games – a mark Cale Makar (0-2—2) also reached Tuesday – before adding four more helpers to tie the franchise record for assists in a game. MacKinnon, who became the first player this season with a five-assist outing, leapfrogged into first in the scoring race with 6-19—25.

* MacKinnon recorded his eighth career five-point game and tied Evgeni Malkin for the second most among active players, behind only Connor McDavid (11).

* MacKinnon and Makar became the third set of teammates in NHL history with simultaneous season-opening point streaks of at least 13 games. The others: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (15 GP w/ BOS in 1973-74) as well as Dimitri Kvartalnov and Joe Juneau (14 GP w/ BOS in 1992-93).

HURRICANES OUTLAST FLYERS TO CAPTURE SEVENTH STRAIGHT WIN

Travis Konency (2-2—4) helped the Flyers erase 3-1 and 4-3 deficits through 49:17 of play, but Martin Necas (1-1—2) continued his string of success and scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to guide the Hurricanes (9-2-0, 18 points) to their seventh straight win.

* Necas boosted his season totals to 7-13—20 (11 GP) and joined John Anderson (10 GP in 1985-86) and Eric Staal (11 GP in 2005-06) as the only players in Hurricanes/Whalers history to reach the mark in 11 games or fewer.

* Necas joined Pius Sutter (59:34 on Nov. 2 w/ VAN) and Nikita Kucherov (59:05 on Oct. 17 w/ TBL) as the NHL’s third player to score a go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation this season. Only four players in Hurricanes team history have netted a later tally: Ray Whitney (59:59 on Oct. 13, 2006), Justin Faulk (59:43 on Dec. 6, 2015), Sebastian Aho (59:41 on Feb. 22, 2024) and Jesper Fast (59:31 on April 1, 2021).

QUARTET OF CANADIAN CLUBS EARN VICTORIES TUESDAY

The Flames (7-5-1, 15 points), Jets (12-1-0, 24 points), Maple Leafs (7-5-2,16 points) and Canucks (6-2-3, 15 points) each skated to victories during Tuesday’s 11-game slate, including two by virtue of shutouts.

* With the Flames trailing by one with less than three minutes in regulation, Matt Coronato scored to level the game and send it to overtime where he needed just seven seconds to complete Calgary’s third third-period comeback win of the season – the most among all teams. Coronato fell just one second shy of the mark for the fastest overtime goal in NHL history

* Nino Niederreiter scored two of three Winnipeg goals while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to blank the Kraken. It marked Hellebuyck’s 39th career shutout, moving him past Tom Barrasso for the sixth most by a U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history. The only others with more are Jonathan Quick (60), Ryan Miller (44), Craig Anderson (43), Frank Brimsek (40) and John Vanbiesbrouck (40).

* William Nylander (1-1—2) scored one of Toronto’s four goals and Mitch Marner (0-2—2) posted a multi-point performance while Anthony Stolarz turned aside all 29 shots he faced to help the Maple Leafs shut out the Bruins. Nylander, whose goal stood as his 10th of the season and tied the League lead, surpassed George Armstrong (64) and moved into a tie with Dave Keon (65) for the sixth-most power-play goals in franchise history.

* Quinn Hughes (376 GP) recorded three helpers in Vancouver’s 5-1 win over San Jose to reach the 300-assist milestone and became the fastest player in Canucks history to do so, surpassing Thomas Gradin (503 GP). Hughes became one of four defensemen in NHL history to reach the plateau in fewer than 400 contests and also became the third-fastest US-born skater to hit the mark behind only Craig Janney (356 GP) and Brian Leetch (368 GP).

BYRAM SCORES EARLY, DAHLIN HITS MILESTONE IN SABRES WIN

Bowen Byram (2-0—2) scored two of Buffalo’s five goals – his first coming 17 seconds into the second period and second 21 seconds into the third frame – while Rasmus Dahlin (0-2—2) and JJ Peterka (2-1—3) also posted multi-point outings to help the Sabres defeat the Senators on Tuesday.

* Dahlin (67-234—301 in 449 GP) became just the third Sabres defenseman to record 300 career points, joining Phil Housley (178-380—558 in 608 GP) and Mike Ramsey (73-256—329 in 911 GP). He also became the seventh-fastest Swedish-born defenseman to reach the milestone.

* Peterka recorded his third career three-point outing as well as his sixth multi-goal game, tying Leon Draisaitl for the second most by a German-born and trained player before age 23. Senators forward Tim Stützle tops the list with 15 such contests.

Wednesday's NHL on TNT telecast has tangle between Kane and former team

Wednesday’s three-game slate is highlighted by an NHL on TNT contest featuring Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat dueling their former team for the second and fifth time, respectively, when the Red Wings visit Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks at United Center.

* Kane was chosen by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, skated parts of his first 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and ranks among the top three on the franchise’s all-time lists for points (1,225; 2nd), assists (779; 2nd) and goals (446; 3rd). Kane assisted on a late tying tally and scored the overtime winner during his first game against Chicago on Feb. 25.

* Bedard (25-48—73 in 81 GP) had three assists in the Blackhawks’ last contest and is set to skate in his 82nd career game, the length of a team’s regular-season schedule. Bedard has four more goals and one more point than Kane (21-51—72 in 82 GP) had through 82 contests, while Bedard’s six three-point games rank second in franchise history among teenagers behind Kane (10).

* Kane’s return to United Center is bookended by Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights visiting Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers at Rogers Place on Sportsnet as well as Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals hosting Roman Josi and the Predators at Capital One Arena. Each contest is also available on TVA Sports.

* Ovechkin (7-7—14 in 11 GP) is on pace to score his 42nd goal of the season in Washington’s 66th game on March 13, 2025, which would move him past Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL record. The Capitals clash with the Kings at Crypto.com Arena that night.