Kane hoping for more memories with Red Wings in 2nd trip back to Chicago 

'It will always be fun to go back,' says forward, who scored in OT in return last season

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane will return to Chicago for the second time when the Detroit Red Wings play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D).

His first return didn't just celebrate his highlights. It became a highlight itself.

"The way it went," he said, "you couldn't script it any better."

It was Feb. 25, the same game the Blackhawks retired No. 7 for former defenseman Chris Chelios, another of their all-time greats who went on to play for the Red Wings.

The Blackhawks showed a video tribute during the first TV timeout, thanking Kane for everything he had accomplished with them.

The No. 1 pick of the 2007 NHL Draft won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015), plus the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year in 2007-08), Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup Playoff most valuable player in 2013), Art Ross Trophy (scoring champion in 2015-16) and Hart Trophy (MVP in 2015-16).

The forward stood in front of the Detroit bench and looked up at the scoreboard screen. He took a lap afterward, his stick raised, the spotlight shining on him. The fans roared so loud and so long, he took a second twirl. Finally, at the urging of his teammates, he smiled, laughed and took a third.

"Detroit [stinks]!" the fans chanted immediately afterward.

The best part was yet to come.

The Red Wings tied the game 2-2 at 15:44 of the third period when Kane assisted on a goal by forward Alex DeBrincat, his teammate in Chicago from 2017-22.

Kane trailed the play when the Blackhawks had a 3-on-2 in overtime.

"I didn't really backcheck too hard to be honest with you," Kane said with a sheepish laugh. "I kind of fell down. They had a 3-on-2, and I figured they were either going to score, or if we got the puck, I was going to be open for a breakaway."

Goalie James Reimer made a couple of saves. DeBrincat pounced on a rebound and backhanded the puck into the neutral zone for Kane.

"The puck was kind of laying there," DeBrincat said. "I saw 'Kaner' out of the corner of my eye, so I just kind of whacked it up there. He did the rest."

Kane gathered the puck at the red line all alone. He had so much time that it was like a penalty shot.

"If you watch the replay back, you can see I kind of look back to see if there were any defenders coming or maybe someone else for a 2-on-0, but decided just to go myself, slow it down and put it in," Kane said. "It was a pretty crazy moment."

Kane stickhandled, froze goalie Petr Mrazek and fired the puck past his glove into the upper right corner of the net.

Curtains.

DET@CHI: Kane is the OT hero in his return to Chicago

Celebrating Detroit's 3-2 win, Kane held out his arms, wiggled his fingers and mouthed his nickname, "Showtime." His teammates mobbed him. Finally, as the crowd cheered, he took another lap, tapping his chest.

"It's up there for sure," Kane said. "Obviously, there were a lot of great moments in Chicago, winning Stanley Cups and clutch moments and different things like that. But going back there first game, getting a breakaway in overtime, it was kind of a surreal feeling to know that I was going down on a breakaway to win the game in my first game back there, so obviously an exciting moment and something I'll never forget."

Kane was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.

After offseason hip surgery, he signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent Nov. 28, 2023, and had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games last season.

He signed a one-year contract with Detroit on June 30 and has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 11 games this season.

"He's an absolute pro in the room, a big piece of our room," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Ever since he joined us a year ago, [he has been] a huge positive with our leadership and growing our leadership, a pretty good example for some of our young guys."

Kane said returning to Chicago a second time will still be special.

In Blackhawks history, he ranks second in assists (779) and points (1,225), and third in games (1,161) and goals (446), in the regular season. He ranks third in games (136), assists (80) and points (132), and fourth in goals (52), in the playoffs.

"It seems like just yesterday you're getting drafted there, and the city was kind of overwhelming at first for me, especially being an 18-year-old kid," said Kane, who turns 36 on Nov. 19. "And then what we built there was unbelievable. A lot of great memories. It will always be fun to go back."

